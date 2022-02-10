Lomira man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Lomira man was sentenced to spend three years in prison followed by three years of an extended sentence for possession of child pornography.

Peter Braun was sentenced today by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia. Sciascia also ordered Braun to pay $13,650 in restitution. Braun was found guilty of three counts of possession of child pornography in October during a plea hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, a special agent for the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation special agent investigated a cyber-tip in January reporting suspicious files on Microsoft and Google.

On Jan. 12, 2021, a DCI Special Agent started an investigation into photos that had been uploaded to various platforms by Braun that contained child pornography. During the investigation, the agent received information from the Lomira Police Department that Braun had been observed chatting with very young girls online. A search warrant was executed where agents found various pornographic images and videos of girls as young as 5.

A search warrant was issued for Braun’s apartment and was executed on March 4 when files containing child pornography were found on a device in the home.

According to the complaint, Braun was spoken to and said he was aware of an incident where he had sent an inappropriate photo to a woman he had known online as a joke years ago. He also admitted that he was attracted to the images and videos of underage girls and had made discs containing the pornography that were at his apartment.

