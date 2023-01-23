Madison man faces OWI charges after Hwy 151 crash

TOWN OF CALAMUS – A 55-year-old Madison man is facing OWI charges in Dodge County after his vehicle crashed in to a power pole on Highway 151 on Sunday afternoon causing a closure of the highway.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 151 at East Salem Road on Sunday at 2 p.m. for a single vehicle rollover crash with minor injuries.

Power lines were damaged and laying across both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway resulting in the closures of USH 151. Southbound lanes were cleared with partial closure of the northbound lanes. The driver, Hector Espinal Aries was driving a 2010 Honda Civic, and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam for treatment.

He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. A semi truck was damaged and two passenger vehicles were also damaged by the power lines. Adams Columbia Electrical Cooperative responded for the power pole repairs which resulted in another closure of USH 151 while power lines were strung over the highway.

The highway was completely opened back up at 9:17 p.m. on Sunday.

Assisting with this incident was the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Beaver Dam Police Department, Columbus Police Department, WI State Patrol, and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.