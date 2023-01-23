Madison man faces OWI charges after Sunday’s 151 crash

Power lines were damaged and laying across both northbound and southbound lanes of the highway resulting in the closures of USH 151. Southbound lanes were cleared with partial closure of the northbound lanes. The driver, Hector Espinal Aries was driving a 2010 Honda Civic, and was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam for treatment. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. A semi truck was damaged in the incident because of the power lines coming down and two passenger vehicles were also damaged by the power lines. Adams Columbia Electrical Cooperative responded for the power pole repairs which resulted in another closure of USH 151 while power lines were strung over the highway.