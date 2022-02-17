 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison man wanted after multi-county chase

Some homeless in Madison have amassed thousands of dollars in citations, and sometimes warrants are issued for their arrest, but a pilot "Homeless Court" in Madison is testing a restorative justice approach with potential to dramatically reduce fines and provide needed support.

FOND DU LAC – A 36-year-old Madison man is wanted for multiple felonies after leading law enforcement on a four-county chase on Highway I51 Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a mechanical violation around 7:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 151 near Highway 49, in the town of Waupun. Upon initiating the traffic stop, it was learned that the license plates did not match the vehicle. The deputy attempted to identify the driver but was provided with a false name. The driver was requested to exit the vehicle and instead fled sough on Highway 151. Tire deflation devices were attempted by multiple agencies, but were unsuccessful as the driver avoided them. The pursuit was terminated on Highway 151 near Highway VV in Dane County after 37 miles. No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the pursuit.

The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Through the assistance of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was identified as a 36-year-old Madison man. He will be facing charges of fleeing/eluding, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting/obstructing, and a probation and parole warrant. He is not yet in custody.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

