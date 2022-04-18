Madison Street Construction rolls forward: Phase II delayed a year, but moving ahead

WAUPUN — It may seem like deja vu with barriers again blocking South Madison Street on Waupun's south side.

Despite being delayed a year, everything is advancing as it should for Phase II of the Madison Street reconstruction, according to Waupun Director of Public Works Jeff Daane.

“They started the project now with some of the tree and grubbing removal,” Daane said. “Next comes the utility work — water, sewer and things like that. They’ll get that done first and then will come the storm sewer and last will come the street portion of it.”

The section of roadway currently being reconstructed is between West Lincoln Street through the Libby Street intersection.

Phase I was completed in 2019 as a separate phase of a larger project. Madison Street at that time was in poor condition and long-term borrowing was enlisted to come up with funds not available in the annual budget.

Phase II of Madison Street was originally planned for last year.

“It was meant to be a separate project,” Daane said. “We had to wait for the grant portion to come around. Due to bidding and other requirements it got postponed until this year.”

Phase II will cost just less than $3 million, with the city receiving a $950,000 grant to cover most of its $1.5 million share. Waupun Utilities will cover infrastructure costs of $1.3 million.

“The utility did not receive any grants for that project,” said Waupun Utilities General Manager Steve Brooks. “We have set aside money that is set into the rates. That money was saved up to cover those costs. Now we will spend it to replace that infrastructure.”

Advance Construction was awarded the contract through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation completing the bidding process.

When Phase II is completed, most of Madison Street will have been completed. Issues on town portions of the road may be addressed by town governments.

Barriers were erected at the beginning of last week with completion slated for early October. In the meantime drivers, other than residents in that area, are urged to use other routes.

“We don’t want any extra traffic in that area for safety reasons,” Daane said. “You never know when there will be workers there or holes being dug. We don’t want to cause damage to anyone’s vehicle or for anyone to get hurt. That’s the main reason to keep people out of there.”

Homeowners will be alerted if for some reason they cannot gain access to their driveways or whether utility service may be interrupted.

“Contractors will do everything they can to provide access for residents,” said Daane. “There may be some pipe work that will prevent them from using their driveway for a little while, and when they’re pouring concrete for the road and the sidewalks they’ll have to park somewhere nearby. Contractors will do their best to let people know when they will have service interrupted or access limited.”

Updates on construction progress will be posted on the city web site, cityofwaupun.org or residents may call City Hall at (920) 324-7900.

