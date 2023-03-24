The name of the driver involved in an early Sunday morning crash in Beaver Dam was released Friday.

William E. Barrett, 64, Beaver Dam, was the sole occupant and died in the crash.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:26 a.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash. The initial investigation showed Barrett was operating a 2011 Chrysler van north on the Highway 151 off-ramp to Highway B.

The Chrysler traveled through the intersection of Highway B, striking a sign in the median, and entered the east shoulder and ditch to the Highway 151 on-ramp north of Highway B.

The Chrysler traveled down the embankment, striking a fence and a tree.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

