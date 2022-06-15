 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Man accused of having gun on school property in Fox Lake headed to trial

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Fox Lake man entered a not guilty plea in court on Wednesday and takes a step closer to trial for accusations of caring a gun while at the Fox Lake Spooktacular last fall.

Jesse Denruiter is charged with possession of a firearm on grounds of a school. He could face up to 3½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Fox Lake police were notified around 4 p.m., Oct. 23, that Denruiter was on the property of the school and appeared to be open carrying a handgun in a holster.

Denruiter was at the trick-or-treat event in the parking lot with about 100 people including parents and children getting treats. According to the complaint, Denruiter was in line with two children.

According to the complaint, and officer spoke to Denruiter. Denruiter said he was allowed to open carry and was not aware he could not carry in the parking lot. He was asked to leave and did so without incident.

The officer went to Denruiter’s home and seized the firearm. He was also told he would be charged with a felony count for possessing a firearm on school property. Denruiter allegedly said it was harassment and said he had forgotten he had the gun when he entered the school property.

There will be a telephone scheduling conference on July 15.

Jesse Denruiter

Denruiter 

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

