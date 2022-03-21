Man dies at the scene of single vehicle accident in Dodge County

TOWN OF CHESTER – An 87-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday at 6:34 p.m. on Highway C, west of Highway I.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation showed a 2008 Mercury was traveling on Highway C approaching a curve in the roadway to the left, but the Mercury failed to negotiate the curve. The Mercury traveled off the roadway and struck several trees in the south ditch area.

The 87-year-old driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were: Waupun Fire Department, Lifestar Paramedics, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, U.W. MedFlight, Dodge County Medical Examiner and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office chaplain.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.