Man dies following self-inflicted gun shot near Beaver Dam gas station

A man died on Sunday following a self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred outside of the Madison Street Kwik Trip around 1:30 a.m.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers from the Beaver Dam Police Department responded to the area of 1201 Madison Street for the report of a man who had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was later declared deceased as a result of the injury.

The incident is still under investigation, however there is no other danger to the public.

Beaver Dam Fire Department, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Officer also assisted in the incident.

