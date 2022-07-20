Man dies in single vehicle crash off of Highway G

TOWN OF WESTFORD – A 59-year-old man died following a single vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:43 a.m. on Highway G, near Highway CP.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy had found the driver near his truck and began life saving measures. He was transported to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam where he was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The initial investigation showed that the man was operating a 2019 GMC pickup truck west on Highway G approaching a curve in the roadway to the left. The Dodge pickup truck failed to negotiate the curve and drove off of the right side of the roadway. The pickup truck began a counter-clockwise spin, drove off of an embankment and overturned. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the truck, was ejected from the vehicle.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Beaver Dam Paramedics, Beaver Dam Fire Department, U.W. Medflight and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.