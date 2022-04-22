Man still missing on Fox Lake, search cautions in place on Friday

TOWN OF FOX LAKE – A missing man, whose canoe capsized on Fox Lake on Thursday, has not been located as of yet.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, search operations will continue, but because of impending weather and the safety of the divers, a full-scale search is not possible today.

“Full search operations will resume as soon as it is deemed safe by dive teams,” according to the press release.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team, Campbellsport Fire Department Dive Team, Fox Lake Fire Department, Waupun Fire Department, Campbellsport Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, and the Department of Natural Resources conducted an extensive search of Fox Lake until sunset on Thursday evening. Unfortunately, the man has not yet been located and is considered missing at this time.

According to the press release that was sent out on Thursday from the sheriff’s office, shortly before 12:30 PM on Thursday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a canoe had capsized and two people were in the water, yelling for help, near the north shore of Fox Lake. First arriving deputies were able to determine at least one person was above the water, but a second victim could not be seen. The adult woman, from rural Fox Lake, was located and transported to a local hospital. She was treated and released on Thursday.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

