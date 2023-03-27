JUNEAU – An inmate at Columbia Correctional Institution will serve 15 additional years in prison for a series of felony crimes he committed in 2021 including that of holding a nurse hostage while being housed in the Dodge County Jail.

Travis Bruemmer, 34, from Fond du Lac, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow, who also added 16 years of extended supervision to his sentence.

Bruemmer was found guilty in January of a felony count of robbery with threat of force, felony count of false imprisonment, felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony count of battery by a prisoner, and felony intimidation of a witness.

Bruemmer, who was being housed in the Dodge County Jail after being charged with felonies including robbery, was in contact with a health professional at Dodge County Jail on May 19, 2021, when he attacked her, according to a criminal complaint. The health professional said Bruemmer had told her a day earlier that he did not feel he could make it through a 14-day quarantine in his cell.

Bruemmer admitted to using methamphetamines and said he did not remember attacking the health professional. He also mailed an envelope in August 2021 to his mother and inside the envelope was an additional letter to his girlfriend. In that letter, Bruemmer asked the woman to make contact with the nurse and ask her not to show up to court and drop the charges.

Both former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg, who returned to Dodge County for the sentencing on Friday, as well as Bruemmer’s attorney Francis Raff recommended prison time for Bruemmer. However, Klomberg’s recommendation was closer to Snow’s sentence, and Raff suggested a sentence with the charges running concurrent to each other for four additional years in prison. Bruemmer was scheduled to be released in April 2025 for his current sentence.

Snow said she had the sentences running consecutively because of the seriousness of the crimes.

Prosecution requests strict sentence“The defendant is a terrible person,” Klomberg said. “His girlfriend said in a call (which was played in court) that he is a plague on society, and I agree with her.”

Klomberg said Bruemmer turned 17 years old on July 6, 2005 and entered the Department of Corrections a year later.

“He did four terms in prison before this and he is serving his fifth,” Klomberg said.

Although some of the time was under supervision as well, Klomberg said Bruemmer has only spent five years in the community.

“He has a history of violence before these crimes going all the way back to his first offense,” Klomberg said. “When he is out in the community he does crime, and we are not safe.”

Klomberg also said that Bruemmer did not seem to take responsibility for his actions.

Meth played a role

Although downplayed by Klomberg, Raff said methamphetamines addiction was a major factor in the case.

Bruemmer also touched on the dangers of the drug while he made a statement that included apologizing to the victim and others affected by his actions.

“I thought I had a grasp on what meth does to me,” Bruemmer said. “However that day and the days leading up to this, I had an extreme and negative reaction to it.”

Bruemmer said he had only used methamphetamines for a short time prior to 2021, a time when he experienced a lot of loss in his family. Previously he had been addicted to heroin but had turned away from the drug fearing for his life.

Bruemmer said he had wanted to live his life free of the drug and be a productive member of society.

Raff said that Bruemmer had been taking responsibility for his actions, including entering a plea in the case and feeling remorse for his actions.

Bruemmer also has a job in prison, and his boss has said he is great to work with and a great person. Raff said Bruemmer does have many issues to get through but questioned the help he had received while being incarcerated in the past.