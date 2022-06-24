Man who killed mother, neighbor in ’86 is free following termination of conditional release

JUNEAU – A former Beaver Dam man whose violent actions shocked the community in 1986 was granted his request on Friday for his conditional release requirements to be terminated. They had been in place since his release from Mendota Mental Health Institute in 1994 and would have expired in 2037.

Kurt Dehler, who is now 55, was 19 on Feb. 6, 1986, and fueled with drugs and alcohol when he stabbed his mother and elderly neighbor to death and injured three others near his home on Louise Lane in Beaver Dam.

The original case against Dehler

Dehler was charged with murder for the death of his mother Judy Dehler, 42, and neighbor Louise Maas, 87. Both of the women were stabbed 60 times. He also stabbed three additional men including then Beaver Dam Deputy Police Chief Larry Huettl. Dehler was stopped after a Beaver Dam police officer shot him twice. Charges were filed on Feb. 10, 1986.

However, in November of 1986, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was taken to Mendota Mental Health Institution in Madison. He remained there until he was placed on a conditional release in 1994.

Dehler has remained on the conditional release since that day and resides in his home in Brookfield with his wife. He has also maintained full time employment had no further record of arrest and did not appear to abuse any substances, according to a letter submitted by the Wisconsin Prison System to the Dodge County Circuit Court. The previous schedule had Dehler scheduled for conditional release in 2037.

Klomberg did not support petition

“I have reviewed this file, and I find the decision of the former District Attorney in 1986 not to challenge insanity plea to be dubious,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said after the hearing. “The defendant murdered two people and attempted to kill others in a violent incident that was brought on by the voluntary use of drugs. The law in Wisconsin is clear that a psychotic condition brought on solely by the use of controlled substances is not a mental disease that can be used to avoid criminal responsibility."

"The defendant’s psychotic condition was fully-resolved in a matter of weeks after the killings when he was forced into sobriety through custody," Klomberg said. "Additionally, his mental state was fully restored without the use of any psychotropic medication. Consequently, the only conclusion I can draw was that he was not mentally ill when he murdered the victims. Rather, he was high on drugs. The former District Attorney made this agreement, and nearly 40 years later, I am stuck with it.”

Klomberg said he did not support the petition during the hearing, but he had no basis to argue for continuing the conditional release.

Three victims in the case, two in person and one over the phone, attended the hearing for the petition to terminate Dehler’s release on Friday in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries. Dehler’s application to terminate the petition was based off the commitment exceeding the maximum length of time.

Psychiatrist examined Dehler

Dr. Craig Schoenecker met with Dehler over Zoom after being asked as the psychiatrist by Dodge County Circuit Court to make a determination if Dehler posed a danger to himself or others.

“My opinion, which was offered with a reasonable degree of medical certainty, was that Mr. Dehler would not pose a significant risk of harming himself or others or serious property damage if ordered early termination of his commitment,” Schoenecker said.

The offense occurred between 35 and 40 years ago, but his treatment record showed that within a month of the offense Dehler was described as reality based, organized in his thinking and free of psychotic-like symptoms, Schoenecker said. In the eight years he was at Mendota, he did not require psychiatric medication, and he was not violent.

“He consistently progressed through the security privilege system at Mendota Mental Health Institute to a point where he ultimately achieved a liberty status that was the maximum that an individual can achieve at that facility,” Schoenecker said. “In the nearly 30 years he was awarded conditional release, at no point has been deemed to require treatment or any medication. I didn’t receive any evidence that he incurred any violations of the requirements imposed on him for conditional release.”

No one reported that he has used substances which was a primary factor in the offense in 1986, Schoenecker said.

Petition granted by the court

De Vries said that drugs and alcohol were significant with what occurred in 1986.

“The statute says I shall terminate it unless there is clear and convincing evidence that further supervision is necessary,” De Vries said.

The one thing that was ignored was the nature and circumstances of the crime, De Vries said.

“This is a very graphic crime, extremely violent; two people were murdered three others were stabbed, and that is one of the factors I have to consider,” De Vries said. “I have considered it. However even when I look at that, I don’t see where the standards will be met here to defeat the petition because the language is 'the court shall terminate.' That is strong language by the legislature.”

With the evidence submitted, De Vries said he had no other options than to grant the petition.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

