It’s hard for Sharon Hookstead to pick her favorite thing about winter in Wisconsin.

A member of the Wisconsin State Horse Council Equine Foundation (WSHCEF), Hookstead is a farmer. She spends much of her time taking care of her animals in the beauty of the area: the rolling hills, the quiet trees, the skies alit with V-formations of geese honking their winter songs.

If she had to pick something, she said, “Wisconsin winters are very pretty when everything is covered in snow, looking so clean.”

Winter in Wisconsin is also fun. Hookstead knows that, too, being part of the Wisconsin State Horse Council Equine Foundation’s annual Winter Fun Day. It returns to Springbrook Events, N8400 Cty Road I in rural Burnett, on Feb. 11.

The event is free, though there are charges for food and some activities. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are both indoor and outdoor activities.

Hilly and wooded, the 132-acre Springbrook Events retreat has been operated as a bed and breakfast and hosts weddings, romantic getaways and family gatherings.

The annual event, which began in 2010, evolved from a sleigh rally that began in Columbus. It’s now been expanded to include a model horse show, dog sled demonstrations, live music and much more.

“Seeing the people have fun at a beautiful scenic facility,” is what Hookstead is excited about. “The sleighs and horses, the draft horses pulling bobsleds, the dogs and their sleds, the model horses, the vendor shopping, the food.”

The barn, temperature controlled, opens at 8 a.m. for the model horse show. One of the biggest shows in the Midwest, it features many unique models. Displays are judged on various categories. Awards are given to top models.

Also inside will be a variety of vendors. Their booths will be festooned with wares for sale.

Nearby will be the Sleigh Bell Cafe, which will be ringing customers with their hot food and beverages.

For those eager for outdoor activities, there are a plethora of them.

“I am excited about the whole event, not any one thing,” Hookstead said.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be dog sledding demonstrations. Visitors can picture themselves racing the fabled Iditarod, or, perhaps, think themselves characters in a Jack London story. The call of the wild, indeed.

There will also be skijoring demonstrations. Skijoring is a winter sport in which a person on skis is pulled by a horse, or, oftentimes, with a dog, another animal, or a motorized vehicle. Skijoring derives from a Norwegian word meaning “ski driving.”

Scenic bobsled rides happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m with a sleigh parade at 11:30 a.m. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite sleigh. With raffles, door prizes, a bonfire, s’mores and more, the event is sure to be an event to remember.

Proceeds from the Winter Fun Day are used to support and promote the horse industry around the state. The WSHCEF, which puts on the event, is a nonprofit created to better serve Wisconsin’s growing equestrian community and to help that community realize its full potential.

On Feb. 11 there will be a winter wonderland where locals gather to celebrate horses, the beauty and spirit of Wisconsin’s winter months, and the joy of community.