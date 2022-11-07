Manufacturing Business Alliance has been leading students to careers for 10 years

The Manufacturing Business Alliance of the Dodge County Region, which brings manufacturers together to educate young people about the careers they offer, is in its 10th year and others are now taking notice.

“We’re getting businesses from Jefferson County, Columbia County, Green Lake County,” Dodge County Community Development Administrator Nate Olson said. “Surrounding counties are coming here, school districts and employees, to participate with the MBA because of how successful it is and that it is a model that does work.”

Pam Korth, human resource manager for Apache, said the MBA was created in August of 2012 when a group of manufacturers and educators got together to talk about the issues local manufacturers had at the time getting individuals to understand that manufacturing jobs led to careers.

“Out of that brainstorming session, we decided to create a Manufacturing Business Alliance where local manufacturers got together with educators and told our story,” Korth said.

At the time, manufacturers were swapping people and were not increasing the pipeline, Korth said. People were leaving Dodge County because they did not see the opportunities in their own backyard for not only skilled trades but engineering and office positions.

“Our goal with the Manufacturing Business Alliance first and foremost was education,” Korth said. “Manufacturing is a great career opportunity.”

Beaver Dam High School instructor Joe Kutzler said that when the Manufacturing Business Alliance started in 2012, one big aspect was finding a bridge between what the students learn in the classroom to how they will use those skills in their future careers.

“Over the last 10 years, we have seen a growth in our youth apprenticeship programs, and we have seen some of our job shadowing grow,” Kutzler said. “We aren’t just talking manufacturing either. Everything from marketing to health care and all that stuff.”

Kutzler said it has given him the ability to contact the businesses, so the students can hear real life experiences from individuals who have jobs they may have in the future.

“In the past 10 years, we have rotated most of the schools in our area around all our area businesses throughout the county,” Kutzler said.

The experiences have led to students learning more about area workplaces where they may apply at businesses that they wouldn’t have before or may have an interest in a different career because of what they saw inside in an area business.

“The opportunity for these kids is growing because they are seeing more of this stuff,” Kutzler said. “We are getting more industry in our classes. The toughest part over the last 10 years for the MBA dealing with schools is COVID.”

COVID-19 did cause some partnerships to end, but there has also been a lot of support with area manufacturers providing supplies for the classes in the school, Kutzler said.

Ru-Mar Manufacturing in Mayville and the Jor-Mac Company in Lomira have provided sheet metal for the high school program, Kutzler said.

“Metal has gone up over four-fold for me and without their help we wouldn’t be doing any of this,” Kutzler said. “We’d be in the classroom learning out of books. Without those two donating, I am not sure we could do 30% of what we normally do in our classes,” Kutzler said.

Korth said manufacturers had the goal of telling their story and focused initially on high school students but it also went on to people who were unemployed, technical colleges, and middle and elementary schools. Initially there were about six companies involved.

The first year, Korth said that they started during manufacturing month in October and students from Beaver Dam High School, Columbus High School, Dodgeland High School and Waupun High School toured Apache, Kirsch Foundry and Breuer Metals.

“That grew to 14 manufacturers and six high schools, and that grew even more through the years,” Korth said. “It is growing. COVID put a little bit of a pause on some of the things we did.”

Beaver Dam Chamber Executive Director Tracy Propst said during the darkest days of COVID that MBA had to take a hiatus because workforces were tight and there were other issues that took the focus away from MBA.

“It allowed us to step back and reinvent ourselves,” Propst said. “We found that if we are going to reach this next generation that we will need some digital assets with showcasing these great manufacturing plants.”

The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce assisted in helping to form the mission statement and the non-profit status and has been an advocate for manufacturing.

Korth said there was a calendar of events with tours, awards and special presenters who talked about things employment, manufacturing, transportation and child care.

“Things relevant to manufacturing and the communities we live in,” Korth said. “We have also invited guidance counselors into our facilities, so they can tell our story on our behalf. The goal is to get these young individuals interested in manufacturing. I think we have done a good job of that, but there is always room for improvement.”

Korth said that they believe in Dodge County and want others to know that manufacturing isn’t going to go anywhere.

“We pay well, we have great benefits,” Korth said. “You get to use your brain. There is a lot of interaction, communication and that upper mobility. Most of the manufacturers from the area promote from within.”

Korth said all the activities have helped throughout the years.

“When you have a student who works at a grocery store and sees one of our employees with an Apache-logoed coat on saying, ‘Hey, I toured your facility and you are a company I really want to work at,” Korth said, "that is a win for us. Or a business who has a candidate apply and we don’t have an opening, we have that connection now where I can say or another employer can say, 'You should check out 'XYZ' company because they are a great employer and they have these opportunities.”