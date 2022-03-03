 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Masks no longer required in Columbus city buildings

Columbus City Hall

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

COLUMBUS – Columbus Mayor Mary Arnold amended the city’s emergency COVID-19 order Wednesday ending a requirement for people to wear masks inside city buildings and staff to be vaccinated against COVID or undergo regular testing for the virus.

The Declaration of Emergency that was put in place in September still remains in effect, and the use of Zoom to hold public meetings will continue for now. Masks are still recommended, but not required.

The Columbus School District also made masks recommended, but not required as of Monday after requiring them since the beginning of the school year.

The decisions are coming following the CDC announcement guidance last week that most people no longer need to wear a mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.

