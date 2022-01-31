Mayville business wins Main Street Makeover Contest

MAYVILLE – Fred’s Beds in downtown Mayville will be getting a facelift courtesy of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s annual Main Street Makeover Contest.

As winners of the contest, owners Janine and Jeff Andes will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 to implement changes identified in the makeover process, which could include both interior improvements as well as exterior enhancements. The goal of the makeover is to update the space and reflect the quality products and services offered by the shop. Janine said she and her husband opened their furniture store at 110 N. Main St., Mayville, in 2015.

“We started this business part time, by appointment only,” she said. “I left my other job in November to be here full time, so winning the contest now is perfect timing because I’m here regularly and can invest more time in making changes.”

The business is housed in a historic building previously owned by Jeff’s father, Fred Andes, for whom the business was named. Prior to the Andes, the building was home to Guse Inc., a furniture and appliance store founded by brothers Richard and Gerald Guse in 1940.

The Andes recently removed the Guse Inc. sign from the front of the building to give back to members of the Guse family.

“Jeff is doing some repair work on it first. We kept it on the building for a long time for historical purposes because the Guse family was so good to the community for generations,” said Janine.

The Andes had a rendering done a couple years ago through the Main Street program that gave them some ideas on what to improve upon. They purchased a new awning and are planning to put in different windows.

“We need to have a new façade to make it more attractive. We’re looking to fix the colors and add signage to make the store more noticeable, because now if you’re driving by you may not see it,” she said.

The dramatic increase in home renovations during the pandemic has helped make Fred’s Beds’ expansion possible, but it has also created challenges in display and merchandising as the range of products and amount of inventory have increased.

The business originally offered only mattresses made in Watertown, and Janine said she seeks out products made in Wisconsin. It has expanded to include recliners, lamps, artwork, custom memo boards and more. The couple hope to reconfigure their shop to be more accessible to customers and better showcase their products.

A team of WEDC staff and professionals from Retailworks Inc., a Milwaukee-based interior commercial design firm, will work closely with the Andes family and stakeholders from Main Street Mayville over the next few months to develop the shop’s new look. The improvements will be made during a 48-hour makeover event later this spring.

“A vibrant downtown is critical to the overall economic health of a community,” said WEDC secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “The Main Street Makeover program is one of the ways we support thriving communities throughout Wisconsin.”

The Main Street Makeover Contest is an initiative of the Wisconsin Main Street Program, a comprehensive revitalization program overseen by WEDC and designed to promote the historic and economic redevelopment of traditional business districts in Wisconsin.

Multiple nominations from a wide variety of businesses within Wisconsin’s 34 designated Main Street districts were received as part of the makeover contest this year. All eligible applicants will receive outreach and technical assistance from WEDC community development staff and their local Main Street program to help them achieve their business goals.

“We’re thrilled to hear that one of our core downtown businesses is this year’s Main Street Makeover winner,” said Dawn Gindt, executive director of Main Street Mayville. “Their dedication to restoring one of Mayville’s oldest buildings is a benefit for the entire community and we are proud to have them in this district.”

For more information on the Wisconsin Main Street Program, visit wedc.org/MainStreet.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.