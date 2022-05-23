Mayville High School graduates 94

MAYVILLE – Ninety-four Mayville Cardinals left the nest Sunday after receiving their diplomas on a sunny, but cool and windy day.

Mayville High School’s 139th annual commencement ceremony took place at Ray Dunn Field with friends and families watching from the bleachers. James Cooney conducted the MHS band in a rendition of “Pomp and Circumstance” as the students proceeded to their seats on the track and the MHS chorus, directed by John Dobbratz, performed an a cappella version of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

The Class of 2022 chose as their motto, “Our lives are before us, our past is behind us, our memories are forever within us. Their class flower was a rose and the graduates wore gowns of cardinal red. Graduates earning academic honors had gold cords draped around their necks and blue cords were worn by those completing a youth apprenticeship program.

District Administrator Scott Sabol commended the seniors for persevering through the disruption of their high school years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The world may put many obstacles in their way, but they have the power and strength to overcome, to find their purpose, to be overcomers. They must remember that they will never be alone throughout that process,” he said.

Sabol encouraged the class to embrace every future opportunity and noted that 36% of the graduates plan to further their education at a four-year college, 28% will be attending a technical college, 29% are headed to an apprenticeship or directly into the workforce, and 7% are enlisting in the military.

Graduates entering the military were asked to stand, along with veterans in the crowd, to be acknowledged for their commitment to their country.

Forty-four scholarship recipients plus scholarship benefactors were recognized in the graduation program. Sabol said the members of the class received an unprecedented $1.2 million in scholarship support.

Speakers at the ceremony included Senior Class President Josie Boelter, Salutatorian Emma Bingen and Valedictorian Emily Ash.

Those honored with Senior Department Awards include: physical education, Nicholas Luebke; mathematics, Chase Propson; social studies, Erin Bonneau; art, Leah Seiler; agriculture, Mya Traver; band, Thalia Murillo, world language, Sabrina Schmidt; English, Logan Arroyo and Braedon Vollmer; science, Zachary Fleischfresser; tech ed, David Feucht; choir, Chase Propson; and business, Kalista Liepert.

