MILWAUKEE — A Mayville man agreed to a $150,000 settlement against the city of Mayville and an officer who put him in handcuffs in 2018 which he said caused nerve damage to his wrist.

The complaint, filed in August of 2021, in Wisconsin Eastern District Court, was closed following the settlement on Feb. 21.

Jeffrey Polzin agreed to the $150,000 settlement after filing the lawsuit alleging that excessive force was used on him when he was handcuffed after being arrested for disorderly conduct following a neighbor dispute.

"Handcuffs, when they are properly applied, do not cause either severe pain or long-term injury, so when they do, the fact of injury itself can support a jury verdict of excessive force,” said Attorney Jeff Olson in a statement to the press, who represented Polzin in the case. “In this case, both parties were realistic enough to know that the jury's verdict could have gone either way, so wisely negotiated, with the deft assistance of Magistrate Judge William E. Duffin, a compromise resolution."

According to the complaint filed in the case:

Then Mayville Police Officer Nicholas Weber arrested Polzin on Aug. 29, 2018. At the time, Weber had put his wrists in handcuffs and behind his back. Polzin felt the handcuffs were too tight and asked Weber to loosen them. Weber did something to the handcuffs, but Polzin did not believe they were loosened. He was left in the handcuffs for about half an hour while being transported to jail.

Polzin was later diagnosed with nerve damage and Wartenberg Syndrome, a condition caused by the compression of a nerve in the wrist.

Emails for comment from the Daily Citizen to Mayville Police and attorneys representing the city of Mayville were not responded to as of Tuesday.

GALLERY: Accessible school playground added in Mayville