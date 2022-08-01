Mayville man arrested for 6th OWI

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Mayville man made his initial appearance in court on Monday charged with his 6th offense of drunken driving after being pulled over on Saturday.

Genia J. Radusin could face up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision if convicted.

Radusin appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed Radusin on a $2,000 cash bond. Conditions of the bond are maintaining absolute sobriety and not visiting the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He may not operate a motor vehicle unless he has a valid driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint:

Mayville police were called to a home on Dayton Street on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute between Radusin and a woman. While en route, the Radusin and the woman got on a motorcycle heading toward Horicon.

The motorcycle was located on Horicon Street at Highway TW. Radusin said that he had been talking loudly on the phone and the woman had been talking loudly as well, but they were not arguing. He admitted to drinking two beers and taking a prescription pill.

Radusin submitted to a Breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .134.

He had previously been convicted of OWI in 2006, three times in 2008 and once in 2009.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Sept. 8.