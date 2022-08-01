 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mayville man arrested for 6th OWI

  • 0

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Mayville man made his initial appearance in court on Monday charged with his 6th offense of drunken driving after being pulled over on Saturday.

Genia J. Radusin could face up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision if convicted.

Radusin appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed Radusin on a $2,000 cash bond. Conditions of the bond are maintaining absolute sobriety and not visiting the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He may not operate a motor vehicle unless he has a valid driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint:

Mayville police were called to a home on Dayton Street on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute between Radusin and a woman. While en route, the Radusin and the woman got on a motorcycle heading toward Horicon.

People are also reading…

The motorcycle was located on Horicon Street at Highway TW. Radusin said that he had been talking loudly on the phone and the woman had been talking loudly as well, but they were not arguing. He admitted to drinking two beers and taking a prescription pill.

Radusin submitted to a Breathalyzer test which resulted in a reading of .134.  

He had previously been convicted of OWI in 2006, three times in 2008 and once in 2009.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Sept. 8.

Genia Radusin

RADUSIN

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Town of Beaver Dam residents turn out to discuss referendum

Town of Beaver Dam residents turn out to discuss referendum

The town of Beaver Dam held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Aug. 9 referendum question asking for town residents to support an increase in funds for the town in order to pay for items such as fire and EMS services as well as needs for the town's roads. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News