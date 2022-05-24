Mayville man charged with felony for casting illegal vote for write-in candidate

JUNEAU — A 46-year-old Mayville man is charged with illegally voting in 2020 — and not the election you might be thinking about.

Jed Dietenberger, who was on probation for a felony in 2020, is charged with a count of election fraud. If convicted of the felony charge, he could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dietenberger was aware he wasn’t allowed to vote in the U.S. presidential election in November 2020. However in the spring election, Dietenberger allegedly cast a vote for a write-in candidate who was running for the seat of Mayville’s mayor.

Rob Boelk, who was the incumbent in the race, remained mayor. He stepped aside in 2022 when current Mayville Mayor John Guinn took over the role.

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office was notified on May 6, 2021, by the Wisconsin Elections Commission that Dietenberger had voted in the 2020 spring election and presidential primary, held on April 7, 2020, while in Mayville.

Dietenberger had been convicted of a felony OWI charge in 2018. He was placed on probation for three years. According to the complaint, Dietenberger signed a voter registration form on April 7, 2020. At the top of the form, a box was checked that said the signer is not currently serving a sentence including incarceration, parole, probation or extended supervision for a felony conviction. Dietenberger’s identity was verified with a driver license and utility bill.

Dietenberger told law enforcement that he attempted to vote in the fall presidential election but was told he was not allowed to do so. An initial hearing is scheduled on June 6.

