Mayville man found guilty of reckless endangerment for boxcutter attack

JUNEAU – A jury deliberated for a little over two hours on Thursday afternoon to find a 36-year-old Mayville man guilty of first degree reckless endangerment for a 2019 incident when he cut a fellow Mayville man with a boxcutter several times, leaving a large gash on the man’s neck.

Hensy Cortez Hernandez was originally charged with first degree attempted homicide; however, the jury found him not guilty of attempted homicide and guilty of the lesser reckless endangerment count. He had been facing a life sentence for the attempted homicide charge.

The reckless endangerment count has a maximum sentence of 7½ years in prison and five years of extended supervision. The jury accepted the modifier of using a dangerous weapon, which could add up to five years onto his sentence. In addition, he was found guilty of the felony count of intimidating a witness with a modifier of expression of implied force.

Cortez Hernandez had been at the home of Salavdor Meza Gonzalez on Dec. 15, 2019. A neighbor of Meza Gonzalez contacted police around 3 a.m. to report that Meza Gonzalez had a cut to his throat, was barely conscious and had lost a lot of blood. The neighbor said another man had attacked Meza Gonzalez and then ran away. That man was later identified as Cortez Hernandez.

The jury started hearing the case on Monday in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries with witnesses including Meza Gonzalez testifying and Cortez Hernandez testified in his defense.

Prosecutor Margaret Kunisch began her closing argument on Thursday with words that Cortez Hernandez was to have said on Dec. 15, 2019: “I’m going to kill you. I just killed a man. Don’t say anything or you will be the next one.”

Kunisch said that Meza Gonzalez had 31 centimeters of cuts on his body that required the helicopter flight to Madison and led to surgery and staples and glue to close them.

“The defendant took out the razor blade and slashed his throat open,” Kunisch said to the jury. “You don’t slash someone in the throat unless you are trying to kill them.”

Kunisch said there was direct and circumstantial evidence in the case including direct evidence of eye-witness testimony.

Defense attorney Jacob Van Kerkvoorde said that they were not denying Cortez Hernandez was there but instead felt the situation that happened in the apartment, when the two were alone, painted a different picture than Cortez Hernandez attacking Meza Gonzalez.

Meza Gonzalez was depressed due to the health problems his father was facing.

“Hensy tried to cheer him up,” Van Kerkvoorde said.

At one point, Meza Gonzalez put the dull edge of a kitchen knife at his own throat. Van Kerkvoorde said that Cortez Hernandez attempted to calm Meza Gonzalez down, but was unable to do so. At one point, he pulled the box cutter out of his pocket and offered it to him, saying:

“'OK you are so sad and want to die, here you go,'” Van Kerkvoorde said. “Did he want to (Meza Gonzalez) to kill himself? Of course not.”

Cortez Hernandez was attempting to help Meza Gonzalez realize that he did not want to die; however, Meza Gonzalez pulled his hand closer to him and the cuts happened while the two were attempting to gain control of the box cutter.

Van Kerkvoorde said that Cortez Hernandez didn’t know the extent of the injuries. He went back home and was telling his roommate not to let his mother know what happened, and he was not threatening him.

A sentencing hearing will be held following the completion of a presentencing investigation.