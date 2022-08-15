Mayville man gets 8½ ears in prison for 2019 knife attack

JUNEAU — A 36-year-old Mayville man was sentenced on Friday to serve 8½ years in prison for the 2019 attack of another Mayville man after being found guilty of first degree reckless endangerment a week prior.

Hensy Cortez Hernandez was originally charged with first degree attempted homicide; however, the jury found him not guilty of attempted homicide and guilty of the lesser reckless endangerment count. He had been facing a life sentence for the attempted homicide charge.

Cortez Hernandez appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries and was also placed on four years of extended supervision following the prison sentence.

Cortez Hernandez had been at the home of Salavdor Meza Gonzalez on Dec. 15, 2019. A neighbor of Meza Gonzalez contacted police around 3 a.m. to report that Meza Gonzalez had a cut to his throat, was barely conscious and had lost a lot of blood. The neighbor said another man had attacked Meza Gonzalez and then ran away. That man was later identified as Cortez Hernandez.

According to the criminal complaint:

The neighbor and another man had been upstairs when they heard noises coming from the downstairs apartment and went to investigate. They saw the victim on the floor of the entryway of the apartment building and another man on top of him.

Meza Gonzalez had multiple serious wounds to his head and one to his chest, according to the compliant. Mayville EMS met up with Beaver Dam Paramedics to take Meza Gonzalez to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. He was then taken by medical helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

The victim told EMTs that he had been drinking in his apartment with another man when the other man came out of the bathroom with a knife and attacked him.

Video footage was obtained from a Mayville bar where the two had been at a birthday party. According to the criminal complaint, another man told police where Cortez Hernandez lived and police arrived there. Spots of fresh blood were found at the home and Cortez Hernandez was found inside a chest freezer in the basement. In addition, the clothes that were believed to be worn at the time of the attack were in the washing machine and a knife was found at the home.

The other person living in the house told police Cortez Hernandez had been covered in blood and said he just murdered someone.

According to the complaint, Cortez Hernandez said he remembered going to the bar and then going to the victim’s house to drink beer. However he had no memory about what happened after that.

A special agent from the Wisconsin Department of Justice spoke to Mesa Gonzalez, 31, at UW Hospital. Mesa Gonzalez said it was his birthday and he went out to the bar with coworkers. He had beer in his backpack and he and Cortez Hernandez walked to the victim’s apartment to drink, according to the criminal complaint.

Cortez Hernandez went to the bathroom and came out with a knife and attacked Mesa Gonzalez while saying “I’m going to kill you” and “You will die.”

Mesa Gonzalez said he was able to get to the apartment door where his neighbors found him.