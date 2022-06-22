Mayville man makes initial appearance on charges of sexually assaulting child

JUNEAU – A 32-year-old Mayville man made his initial appearance on charges of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl multiple times at his home following a surgery the girl had.

Nicholas Selerski is charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child. He could face up to 40 years of initial confinement and 20 years of extended supervision if convicted of the offense.

Selerski appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Selerski was placed on a $5,000 cash bond with condition that he not leave the state while the case was pending.

According to the criminal complaint, a mother contacted Mayville police on Monday after her daughter had become upset at the idea of visiting Selerski’s home and explained to her mother that he had touched her at night. The girl said it had happened after she stayed home alone with Selerski following a surgery. He had her watch a pornographic videos and would cover cameras he had in his home with blankets or towels during the assaults.

The girl talked with a detective at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office the same day about the abuse and told of a black Samsung cellular phone that Selerski showed her with inappropriate videos. The girl said that the assaults occurred multiple times. She said he allowed her to play games on his phone following being assaulted and that he told her no one could know.

A search warrant was granted for Selerski’s home Monday night. They seized a black Samsung cell phone, a DVR storage media for the security system and an AT&T router/modem that was attached to the DVR.

According to the complaint, Selerski said he would rub the girl’s back, and eventually admitted she could have accidently touched him through his pajama pants one night. He eventually admitted that it had occurred more than once, and that he had inappropriately touched the girl as well.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on June 30.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

