Mayville mother and baby die in early morning car crash

A multi-vehicle accident in the Village of Richfield claimed the lives of a Mayville woman and her baby.

Multiple 911 calls reported the crash at the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Richfield Fire Department, responded to the scene.

Prior to arrival, additional resources were requested from Lisbon Rescue, Germantown Fire Department, Flight for Life, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Highway Shop.

The first deputy to arrive determined three vehicles had extensive damage and that the occupants of each vehicle required medical attention.

Initial investigation showed that a southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Casey Schwartz of Mayville, and occupied by her 1-year-old son Octavius Schwartz, was rear-ended by another southbound vehicle.

The woman’s vehicle was pushed into the northbound lane of traffic and struck by a northbound vehicle. The mother and her child died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Highway 164 was closed from Highway Q to Highway 167 for approximately 4½ hours.

