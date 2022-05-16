Mayville Police investigated elderly couple found dead in backyard of home

MAYVILLE – Mayville Police were dispatched to a home in Mayville on Sunday morning after two bodies were found in the backyard of the home.

According to a press release from the Mayville Police Department, police responded to the 500 block of River Drive where a husband and his wife were found in the backyard of their residence. The couple, who were in their 80s, are believed to have died from apparent medical events

Due to privacy laws, the names of the deceased are not being released, according to the press release. The initial investigation shows there was nothing suspicious in nature. There is no danger to the public. The Mayville Police Department was assisted by Mayville EMS, Mayville Fire Department, Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

