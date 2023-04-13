MAYVILLE – Two men face felony charges after getting into a fight while at a Mayville apartment building on Wednesday evening when one man threatened another with a gun.

According to the press release from Mayville Police Chief Ryan Toellner, officers responded around 5:50 p.m. to Golfview Terrace Apartments, 725 Green Bay Drive for a domestic incident.

The initial report indicated that there were two males in a physical altercation with one of the males threatening the other with a gun. Officers were advised that there were children in the residence along with two women.

When officers arrived on scene there were multiple people running from the apartment complex. Officers located two males, a 35-year-old Hartford man and a 53-year-old Mayville man, rolling around on the parking lot surface fighting over a handgun. Officer ordered both men at gunpoint to drop the gun, the two men continued to fight, ignoring the officer’s orders. Officers then subdued both men by using a shock device on each of them. Officers then took both suspects into custody without incident.

Both men sustained minor injuries and were transported by EMS to Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam. Once medically cleared they were taken to the Dodge County Jail.

Charges were filed Thursday with the Dodge County District Attorney’s office for both suspects.

The Hartford man's charges included disorderly conduct, battery, felon in possession of a firearm, negligent handling of a firearm, and bail jumping.

The Mayville man's charges included disorderly conduct and battery.

No shots were fired and no other injuries were reported by anyone involved.

Mayville EMS, Horicon Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

