Mayville woman placed on probation for leaving toddler alone in apartment

JUNEAU – A 26-year-old Mayville woman was placed on probation for three years for leaving her then 2-year-old child alone in her apartment in May 2020.

A neighbor in the complex had found the child in the hallway shortly before midnight on May 21, 2020. Ciera West was found guilty by a jury on Jan. 26 of a felony count of child neglect and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer and bail jumping.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia withheld sentencing and placed West on probation. In addition, she must participate in counseling or treatment if recommended and must pay court costs. A 30-day jail sentence was imposed and stayed.

According to the criminal complaint:

Mayville police went to the apartment shortly after midnight. The caller said that around 11 p.m. on May 21, 2020, she heard what she thought was a plastic bag or animal in the hallway. After a while she noticed the door to the apartment was open and the 2-year-old was running in the halls. The woman said that prior to contacting police, she had knocked on the apartment door and an apartment door where she believed the child’s mother could have possibly been at that time.

The police checked the apartment and found no one else in the home. According to the complaint, police were contacting Dodge County Child Protective Services at the time when West walked out of a neighbor’s apartment.

West allegedly said she was gone for 15 minutes while she took garbage out and got a blanket from her neighbor. West resisted officers but they were able to take her into custody. She requested that a family member be contacted to take care of her child.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.