Mazomanie woman appears in court with fleeing charges

TOWN OF TRENTON – A 42-year-old Mazomanie woman made her initial appearance in court on Friday charged with fleeing from Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies earlier in the week.

Autumn Gernon is charged with felony counts of fleeing, possession of narcotic drugs and three counts of bail jumping along with misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of any of the bail jumping counts, she could face up to three years in prison and an additional three years of extended supervision.

Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim placed Gernon on a $10,000 cash bond. As conditions of her bond, she may not operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court. She may not use, possess or control any controlled substances or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does.

According to the criminal complaint:

A sergeant for the department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 151, near Redwood Road, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. after seeing Gernon was not wearing a seat belt. Gernon gave a fake name and fled from the traffic stop in her vehicle. Gernon’s vehicle was followed and at times the vehicles were traveling 114 mph. She traveled north to Highway M, struck the sergeant’s squad car after losing control, and then crashed on Milligan Road in a cornfield.

Gernon fled on foot into the cornfield and was not located that evening. A K-9 and drone were deployed, but due to the difficulties of tracking her in a cornfield, she was unable to be taken into custody at that time. Several pieces of drug paraphernalia and possible narcotics were located in her car.

During the afternoon hours of Wednesday, a female matching the description of Gernon was seen in the Waupun area; however, after an extensive search, she was unable to be located. A notice was given to the community in regard to this subject via the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office App and social media.

A report of a female yelling for help was received at Landall’s trailer park, 916 S. Madison Street in the city of Waupun on at 4 a.m. Thursday. The female was identified as Autumn Gernon and she was taken into custody.

Gernon allegedly admitted to being in the field for two days while attempting to escape from police.

Gernon is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Dodge County on Sept. 1.