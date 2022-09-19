Meet the 2022 Dodge County's Best award winners

We asked and you answered. Starting way back in June, we asked our readers to vote for the best businesses in Dodge County. You did not disappoint.

Over 500 businesses were nominated across 75 categories.

The goal of Dodge County’s Best is to give local businesses a platform to promote themselves and to start a discussion amongst our readers of what their favorite businesses are in each category. Our hope is that readers discovered some new local businesses they’d like to try. In that sense, we think every business nominated is a winner.

In the end, 6,799 people cast 134,000 votes to decide the best business in each category.

Being voted Dodge County’s Best is not only a well-deserved thank you to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces the efforts of those who go above and beyond every day, making Dodge County a better place to live, work and play.

On behalf of wiscnews.com and the Daily Citizen, we’d like to thank the readers who took the time to nominate and vote on Dodge County’s Best. Congratulations to all of the winners!

AUTOMOTIVE

Best Auto Body Shop

Shepy's Auto Body

Schultz Auto Body

Countryside Auto Group - Beaver Dam

Best Car Dealership - New

Summit Ford

Countryside Auto Group – Beaver Dam

Lidtke Motors

Best Car Dealership - Used

Summit Ford

High Tier Automotive

Countryside Auto Group – Beaver Dam

Best Oil Change

High Tier Automotive

Countryside Auto Group – Beaver Dam

Fischbach Tires

Best Tire Store

Fischbach Tires

Big Mike's Automotive Repair & Machine Shop

Beaver Dam Tire & Service

BEAUTY & WELNNESS

Best Fitness Center

YMCA of Dodge County

Momentum

Get Fit Health Club

Best Hair Salon

WAVE Hair Studio

Malibu Tan & Spa

Barber-Ann's

Best Nail Salon

Malibu Tan & Spa

Key West Full Service Salon and Spa

Wonder Nails & Spa

FOOD & DRINK

Best Bar

Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill

The Old Rock

Zig’s Lakeside Pub and Grill

Best Breakfast

Sunview Restaurant

Walker's Restaurant & Bakery

Our House 2

Best Burger

The Dump

Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill

Culver's

Best Chicken Wings

Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill

The Boat House Pub & Eatery

Sinissippi Lake Pub

Best Coffee Shop

Higher Grounds Coffee Shop

T's Cup & Cream

Nunatak Coffee (Uptown Cafe)

Best Dessert

Blue Boy Dairy Treat Store

Annabelle's Ice Cream Parlor

Walker's Restaurant & Bakery

Best Ethnic Restaurant

Palenque Mexican Bar & Grill

Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant

La Tapatía Mexican Grill

Best Fish Fry

Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill

Sinissippi Lake Pub

Zig’s Lakeside Pub and Grill

Best Happy Hour

Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill

The 1850's

The Old Rock

Best Lunch

Annabelle's Ice Cream Parlor

Park Avenue Sports Cafe

Leroy Meats of Horicon

Best Pizza

Park Plaza Pizza

Heine's Famous Pizza

Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill

Best Seafood

Sake House beaver dam

The Shores of Fox Lake

Schaumburg’s

Best Steak

Cantafio's Buckhorn Steakhouse

Iron Ridge Inn Restaurant

The Shores of Fox Lake

Best Supper Club

Schaumburg’s

Cantafio's Buckhorn Steakhouse

Club 60

HEALTH & MEDICAL

Best Assisted Living/Senior Care

Hillside Manor Nursing Home

Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation

Prairie Ridge Assisted Living

Best Chiropractic Practice

Tyjeski Family Chiropractic - Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam Chiropractic & Rehab

Alt Chiropractic

Best Dental Practice

Eaton Dental

Beaver Dam Dental

Dentistry Of Wisconsin

Best Eye Care Facility

Vita Park Eye Associates

Shopko Optical

Walmart Supercenter

Best Hospital

Prairie Ridge Health Hospital

Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam

SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital

Best OB/GYN Facility

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam - Women's Health

SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital

SSM Health - Beaver Dam

Best Pharmacy

Walgreens

Hometown Pharmacy

Marshland Pharmacy

Best Rehabilitation Facility

Prairie Ridge Health Clinic - Beaver Dam

SSM Health Physical Therapy

Clearview North

HOUSE & HOME

Best Electrician

Mc Callum Electric

Sunsation Electric

MNW Electric

Best Heating & Air Conditioning

Air Care

JB MECHANICAL

Sure-Fire

Best Home Improvement

Hometown Glass & Improvement

HH Improvements

Kamps Building & Remodeling

Best Landscape Company

K & B Tree & Lawn Care

Brehm's WonderCreek Nursery

The John Henry Companies

Best Plumbing Company

White Plumbing & Heating

Adam Hupf

Bernhard Plumbing

Best Real Estate Company

Klodowski Real Estate

Bridget Horstmann - Coldwell Banker Realty

Glenna Vilmin/RE/MAX Prime

Best Window Company

Hometown Glass & Improvement

Beaver Dam Paint & Glass

Menards

OUT & ABOUT

Best Bowling Center

Tower Lanes

Cardinal Lanes

Jud-Sons

Best Charitable Organization

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dodge County

Dodge County Humane Society

P.A.V.E

Best Golf Course

Old Hickory Golf Club

Mayville Golf Course and The Meating Place

Beaver Dam Country Club

Best Hotel

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Beaver Dam, an IHG Hotel

Rustic Acres Pet Lodge

Iron Ridge Inn Motel

Best Spot for Live Music

Thirsty Beaver

Ooga Brewing Company

Stormy's Music Venue

Best Local Band/Musician

Whiskey Flats

Dakota Tamminga

Road Trip

Best Local Festival

Dodge County Fair

Best Dam Fest

Columbus July 4th Festival

Best Place for Family Fun

Waldvogel's Farm

Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center

Beaver Dam Raceway

Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party

Pizza Ranch

Tower Lanes

Art on the Town WI: The Studio

Best Place to Take an Out of Town Guest

Ooga Brewing Company

Cantafio's Buckhorn Steakhouse

Sinissippi Lake Pub

Best Place to Work

WDS Construction

Kwik Trip

John Deere Horicon Works

Best Retirement Community

Charleston House Assisted Living

Briarwood Cottages

The Meadows Of Fall River

PEOPLE

Best Accountant

Mark Schulz, Schultz Tax Services

Stacy Braaksma, Parent Dott CPAs

Janet Shute, Beaver Dam Tax Place

Best Attorney

Jackie Wolter, Elbert and Wolter

Plier Law Office

Bill Gergen at Gergen, Gergen & Pretto

Best Barber/Hair Stylist

Mandy May, Hair by Mandy May

Kelly Lienke, Wave Hair Studio

Cheyanne Vitense, Hair By Chey

Best Bartender

Debbie Schneiter, Mugshotz Bar & Grill

Tanya Schmitt Westphal, Leipsic Tavern

Sadie Gregory-Uttech, 1850s

Best Car Salesperson

Derek Schneiter, High Tier Auto

Kyle Buss, Countryside Chevrolet

Juan Estrada, Countryside Auto Group-Beaver Dam

Best Chiropractor

Jen Espensheid, Chiropractic USA

Dr. Jake Lentscher, Beaver Dam Chiropractic

Dr. Dale Alt, Alt Chiropractic

Best Dentist

Dr. John Eaton, Eaton Dental

Derek Metzger, Dentistry of Wisconsin

Andrea Larson, Larson Family Dental

Best Dermatologist

Tarra Passow, Forefront Dermatology of Beaver Dam

Kirsten Krohn, Marshfield BD

Kim Albridge, Forefront Dermatology of Beaver Dam

Best Firefighter

Brennan Buschke, BDFD

Wes Jahnke, BD

Noah Oestreich, Horicon

Best Insurance Agent

Gina Oemig, State Farm Insurance

John Grey, State Farm Insurance

Kathy Lapen, American Family Insurance

Best Law Enforcement Officer

Sheriff Dale Schmidt, Dodge County Police Department

Tony Karel, Beaver Dam Police Department

Jim Rohr, Fox Lake Police Department

Best Pediatrician

Erin Lambert, SSM Health

Katie Pufahl, Community Pediatrics

Laura Lerwick, Community Pediatrics

Best Real Estate Agent

Kris Klodowski, Klodowski Real Estate

Bridget Horstmann, Coldwell Banker

Abby Klodowski, Klodowski Real Estate

RETAIL

Best Appliance Retailer

Silica For Your Home

Menards

Beaver Gunite Co.

Best Flooring Retailer

Rompre's Karpet Korner

Integrity Floors

Columbus Flooring Center

Best Furniture Store

McKinstry's Home Furnishings

Slumberland Furniture

Keck Furniture

Best Grocery Store

Piggly Wiggly - Beaver Dam

Piggly Wiggly - Mayville

ALDI

Best Liquor Store

Chill Zone Liquor

Piggly Wiggly - Beaver Dam

Piggly Wiggly - Mayville

Best Mattress Retailer

Verlo Mattress

Slumberland Furniture

McKinstry's Home Furnishings

Best Meat Market

LeRoy Meats

Beaver Dam Food Pride

Glenn's Market & Catering

SERVICES

Best Bank

Horicon Bank

American Bank

Summit Credit Union

Best Greenhouse/Garden Center

Lost Lake Acres Greenhouse

Jung Garden Center

Steinke's Greenhouse

Best Law Firm

Elbert & Wolter Law Office

QBS Law S.C.

Plier Law Office

Best Mortgage Banker/Lender

Horicon Bank

Summit Credit Union

Landmark Credit Union

Best Wealth Management

Killingsworth & Vessey Financial Partners

Thrivant Financial Mike Kapets

Cornserstone Weath Management - Financial Advisor: David Geschke