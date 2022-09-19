Meet the 2022 Dodge County's Best award winners

We asked and you answered. Starting way back in June, we asked our readers to vote for the best businesses in Dodge County. You did not disappoint.
Over 500 businesses were nominated across 75 categories.
The goal of Dodge County’s Best is to give local businesses a platform to promote themselves and to start a discussion amongst our readers of what their favorite businesses are in each category. Our hope is that readers discovered some new local businesses they’d like to try. In that sense, we think every business nominated is a winner.
In the end, 6,799 people cast 134,000 votes to decide the best business in each category.
Being voted Dodge County’s Best is not only a well-deserved thank you to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces the efforts of those who go above and beyond every day, making Dodge County a better place to live, work and play.
People are also reading…
On behalf of wiscnews.com and the Daily Citizen, we’d like to thank the readers who took the time to nominate and vote on Dodge County’s Best. Congratulations to all of the winners!
AUTOMOTIVE
Best Auto Body Shop
- Shepy's Auto Body
- Schultz Auto Body
- Countryside Auto Group - Beaver Dam
Best Car Dealership - New
- Summit Ford
- Countryside Auto Group – Beaver Dam
- Lidtke Motors
Best Car Dealership - Used
- Summit Ford
- High Tier Automotive
- Countryside Auto Group – Beaver Dam
Best Oil Change
- High Tier Automotive
- Countryside Auto Group – Beaver Dam
- Fischbach Tires
Best Tire Store
- Fischbach Tires
- Big Mike's Automotive Repair & Machine Shop
- Beaver Dam Tire & Service
BEAUTY & WELNNESS
Best Fitness Center
- YMCA of Dodge County
- Momentum
- Get Fit Health Club
Best Hair Salon
- WAVE Hair Studio
- Malibu Tan & Spa
- Barber-Ann's
Best Nail Salon
- Malibu Tan & Spa
- Key West Full Service Salon and Spa
- Wonder Nails & Spa
FOOD & DRINK
Best Bar
- Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill
- The Old Rock
- Zig’s Lakeside Pub and Grill
Best Breakfast
- Sunview Restaurant
- Walker's Restaurant & Bakery
- Our House 2
Best Burger
- The Dump
- Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill
- Culver's
Best Chicken Wings
- Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill
- The Boat House Pub & Eatery
- Sinissippi Lake Pub
Best Coffee Shop
- Higher Grounds Coffee Shop
- T's Cup & Cream
- Nunatak Coffee (Uptown Cafe)
Best Dessert
- Blue Boy Dairy Treat Store
- Annabelle's Ice Cream Parlor
- Walker's Restaurant & Bakery
Best Ethnic Restaurant
- Palenque Mexican Bar & Grill
- Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant
- La Tapatía Mexican Grill
Best Fish Fry
- Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill
- Sinissippi Lake Pub
- Zig’s Lakeside Pub and Grill
Best Happy Hour
- Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill
- The 1850's
- The Old Rock
Best Lunch
- Annabelle's Ice Cream Parlor
- Park Avenue Sports Cafe
- Leroy Meats of Horicon
Best Pizza
- Park Plaza Pizza
- Heine's Famous Pizza
- Mugshotz Sports Bar & Grill
Best Seafood
- Sake House beaver dam
- The Shores of Fox Lake
- Schaumburg’s
Best Steak
- Cantafio's Buckhorn Steakhouse
- Iron Ridge Inn Restaurant
- The Shores of Fox Lake
Best Supper Club
- Schaumburg’s
- Cantafio's Buckhorn Steakhouse
- Club 60
HEALTH & MEDICAL
Best Assisted Living/Senior Care
- Hillside Manor Nursing Home
- Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation
- Prairie Ridge Assisted Living
Best Chiropractic Practice
- Tyjeski Family Chiropractic - Beaver Dam
- Beaver Dam Chiropractic & Rehab
- Alt Chiropractic
Best Dental Practice
- Eaton Dental
- Beaver Dam Dental
- Dentistry Of Wisconsin
Best Eye Care Facility
- Vita Park Eye Associates
- Shopko Optical
- Walmart Supercenter
Best Hospital
- Prairie Ridge Health Hospital
- Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam
- SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital
Best OB/GYN Facility
- Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam - Women's Health
- SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital
- SSM Health - Beaver Dam
Best Pharmacy
- Walgreens
- Hometown Pharmacy
- Marshland Pharmacy
Best Rehabilitation Facility
- Prairie Ridge Health Clinic - Beaver Dam
- SSM Health Physical Therapy
- Clearview North
HOUSE & HOME
Best Electrician
- Mc Callum Electric
- Sunsation Electric
- MNW Electric
Best Heating & Air Conditioning
- Air Care
- JB MECHANICAL
- Sure-Fire
Best Home Improvement
- Hometown Glass & Improvement
- HH Improvements
- Kamps Building & Remodeling
Best Landscape Company
- K & B Tree & Lawn Care
- Brehm's WonderCreek Nursery
- The John Henry Companies
Best Plumbing Company
- White Plumbing & Heating
- Adam Hupf
- Bernhard Plumbing
Best Real Estate Company
- Klodowski Real Estate
- Bridget Horstmann - Coldwell Banker Realty
- Glenna Vilmin/RE/MAX Prime
Best Window Company
- Hometown Glass & Improvement
- Beaver Dam Paint & Glass
- Menards
OUT & ABOUT
Best Bowling Center
- Tower Lanes
- Cardinal Lanes
- Jud-Sons
Best Charitable Organization
- St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dodge County
- Dodge County Humane Society
- P.A.V.E
Best Golf Course
- Old Hickory Golf Club
- Mayville Golf Course and The Meating Place
- Beaver Dam Country Club
Best Hotel
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Beaver Dam, an IHG Hotel
- Rustic Acres Pet Lodge
- Iron Ridge Inn Motel
Best Spot for Live Music
- Thirsty Beaver
- Ooga Brewing Company
- Stormy's Music Venue
Best Local Band/Musician
- Whiskey Flats
- Dakota Tamminga
- Road Trip
Best Local Festival
- Dodge County Fair
- Best Dam Fest
- Columbus July 4th Festival
Best Place for Family Fun
- Waldvogel's Farm
- Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center
- Beaver Dam Raceway
Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party
- Pizza Ranch
- Tower Lanes
- Art on the Town WI: The Studio
Best Place to Take an Out of Town Guest
- Ooga Brewing Company
- Cantafio's Buckhorn Steakhouse
- Sinissippi Lake Pub
Best Place to Work
- WDS Construction
- Kwik Trip
- John Deere Horicon Works
Best Retirement Community
- Charleston House Assisted Living
- Briarwood Cottages
- The Meadows Of Fall River
PEOPLE
Best Accountant
- Mark Schulz, Schultz Tax Services
- Stacy Braaksma, Parent Dott CPAs
- Janet Shute, Beaver Dam Tax Place
Best Attorney
- Jackie Wolter, Elbert and Wolter
- Plier Law Office
- Bill Gergen at Gergen, Gergen & Pretto
Best Barber/Hair Stylist
- Mandy May, Hair by Mandy May
- Kelly Lienke, Wave Hair Studio
- Cheyanne Vitense, Hair By Chey
Best Bartender
- Debbie Schneiter, Mugshotz Bar & Grill
- Tanya Schmitt Westphal, Leipsic Tavern
- Sadie Gregory-Uttech, 1850s
Best Car Salesperson
- Derek Schneiter, High Tier Auto
- Kyle Buss, Countryside Chevrolet
- Juan Estrada, Countryside Auto Group-Beaver Dam
Best Chiropractor
- Jen Espensheid, Chiropractic USA
- Dr. Jake Lentscher, Beaver Dam Chiropractic
- Dr. Dale Alt, Alt Chiropractic
Best Dentist
- Dr. John Eaton, Eaton Dental
- Derek Metzger, Dentistry of Wisconsin
- Andrea Larson, Larson Family Dental
Best Dermatologist
- Tarra Passow, Forefront Dermatology of Beaver Dam
- Kirsten Krohn, Marshfield BD
- Kim Albridge, Forefront Dermatology of Beaver Dam
Best Firefighter
- Brennan Buschke, BDFD
- Wes Jahnke, BD
- Noah Oestreich, Horicon
Best Insurance Agent
- Gina Oemig, State Farm Insurance
- John Grey, State Farm Insurance
- Kathy Lapen, American Family Insurance
Best Law Enforcement Officer
- Sheriff Dale Schmidt, Dodge County Police Department
- Tony Karel, Beaver Dam Police Department
- Jim Rohr, Fox Lake Police Department
Best Pediatrician
- Erin Lambert, SSM Health
- Katie Pufahl, Community Pediatrics
- Laura Lerwick, Community Pediatrics
Best Real Estate Agent
- Kris Klodowski, Klodowski Real Estate
- Bridget Horstmann, Coldwell Banker
- Abby Klodowski, Klodowski Real Estate
RETAIL
Best Appliance Retailer
- Silica For Your Home
- Menards
- Beaver Gunite Co.
Best Flooring Retailer
- Rompre's Karpet Korner
- Integrity Floors
- Columbus Flooring Center
Best Furniture Store
- McKinstry's Home Furnishings
- Slumberland Furniture
- Keck Furniture
Best Grocery Store
- Piggly Wiggly - Beaver Dam
- Piggly Wiggly - Mayville
- ALDI
Best Liquor Store
- Chill Zone Liquor
- Piggly Wiggly - Beaver Dam
- Piggly Wiggly - Mayville
Best Mattress Retailer
- Verlo Mattress
- Slumberland Furniture
- McKinstry's Home Furnishings
Best Meat Market
- LeRoy Meats
- Beaver Dam Food Pride
- Glenn's Market & Catering
SERVICES
Best Bank
- Horicon Bank
- American Bank
- Summit Credit Union
Best Greenhouse/Garden Center
- Lost Lake Acres Greenhouse
- Jung Garden Center
- Steinke's Greenhouse
Best Law Firm
- Elbert & Wolter Law Office
- QBS Law S.C.
- Plier Law Office
Best Mortgage Banker/Lender
- Horicon Bank
- Summit Credit Union
- Landmark Credit Union
Best Wealth Management
- Killingsworth & Vessey Financial Partners
- Thrivant Financial Mike Kapets
- Cornserstone Weath Management - Financial Advisor: David Geschke