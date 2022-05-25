Memorial Day ceremony planned in Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam veterans groups will remember those who died wearing the red, white and blue with a ceremony on May 30 in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, honors the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military. First known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

American Legion Auxiliary member Lois Levenhagen is once again serving as the ceremony committee chair.

“The committee has been very busy planning to get back to normal for this year’s Memorial Day ceremony,” she said.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony was canceled in 2020 due to concerns regarding the pandemic. In its place, veterans recorded a private service and roll call of the dead that could be viewed online. An in-person ceremony returned last year.

Levenhagen noted that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many families have found it difficult to have full funeral services for deceased veterans.

“With this ceremony we wish to extend that service to honor them on Memorial Day,” she said. “These veterans have served in order to preserve our country’s freedom.”

The program starts at 10:15 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Oakwood Cemetery, east of Highway 151 on Highway 33. Hosting this year’s ceremony is the AMVETS of Beaver Dam. The service will include the reading of the names of veterans who have passed away in the past year.

“We will be having a flyover this year which makes the reading of the deceased veterans names more special,” Levenhagen said.

There will be some park benches available for use, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for additional seating.

The ceremony committee requests that attendees practice social distancing, with mask wearing being optional. The service will be live-streamed on Daily Dodge for those who can’t attend in person.

Dodge County Veterans Service Officer Andrew Miller will be the guest speaker at the event.

Miller enlisted in the National Guard in 1989 after graduating from high school and then joined the Army in 1991 following the Gulf War.

During his military career, he served approximately nine years in Germany and another three years in southwest Asia between Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The remainder of his almost 22 years of service was spent at various locations in the United States, with no more than three years at any duty station.

Miller’s professional background is predominantly in information technology and telecommunications, but he has been involved in veteran services for the past decade. He has been the Dodge County Veterans Service Officer since 2015.

The Beaver Dam High School and St. Katharine Drexel marching bands will provide patriotic music during the ceremony. The playing of “Taps” will follow a rifle salute.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Veterans Center, 300 Beichl Ave., Beaver Dam, at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, call Chuck Staab 920-887-8247, Del Yaroch 920-885-6903 or Lois Levenhagen 920-887-0642.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

