Milwaukee man bound over for trial in Dodge County shooting incident

JUNEAU – A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was bound over for trial on Thursday for charges related to allegedly firing a gun at his girlfriend while he was driving through Dodge County on I-41.

Daniea Lanier, currently housed in the Dodge County Jail, is charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, use or attempted force while intimidating a victim, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and a misdemeanor count of operating firearm while intoxicated. If convicted of all the charges, Lanier could face up to 30 years in prison.

Lanier appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger who found enough evidence during his preliminary hearing to move the case along.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County deputy responded to a domestic incident complaint on Feb. 24 around 10:45 a.m. on I-41 and Highway 49 in the town of Lomira.

The vehicle had been stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol and Washington County Sheriff’s Office on I-41 following a 911 call with no voice contact with the caller. Dispatch could hear a man saying he was going to kill the woman.

The deputy interviewed the woman who said that the two had been dating for about two years and they were out for a drive. According to the complaint, she said that she began yelling at Lanier because of his driving habits and they started arguing. She said that he had hit her with a closed fist at one point and did so about five times. The woman said they were around Lomira when he had the gun out and was threatening to shoot her. At one point, the woman said Lanier shot at her but the bullet went in the glovebox. A bullet hole was seen on the glovebox door.

A 9mm pistol, a small amount of marijuana and two liquor bottles were found in the vehicle. Lanier spoke to officers, but denied anything happening besides the argument and denied having a gun.

Lanier submitted to a preliminary breathalyzer test which resulted in the reading of .105. A second reading had shown a result of .074, and was taken about an hour later.

An arraignment is scheduled April 11.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

