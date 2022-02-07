Minnesota woman faces felony charges for OWI in Dodge County after using false identity in 2016

JUNEAU – A 39-year-old Minnesota woman made her initial appearance Friday in Dodge County Circuit Court for her seventh offense of driving while intoxicated related to a 2016 conviction in which she used another woman’s driver’s license.

Ebony Lane, from Columbia Heights, Minnesota, appeared in person in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Lane was released on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of her bond, she must maintain absolute sobriety and shall not be in a motor vehicle operated by anyone under the influence of any intoxicant. She shall not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Lane was arrested on July 4, 2016, for her first offense of OWI, but had identified herself as a different individual. According to the criminal complaint, shortly after the conviction, Lane’s true identity was discovered. The information was provided to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office at that time, but there was no known record at the time that the correct person had been charged in the incident.

However the actual owner of the driver’s license recently came forward asking for the arrest off her record and with the new information, the charges were updated to include the past arrests for Lane.

According to the criminal complaint, Lane had been pulled over around 4 a.m. on July 4, 2016, after another driver reported her vehicle was driving all over the road. Lane was pulled over and presented a valid driver’s license belonging to a 26-year-old woman who had no previous drunken driving arrests. Lane had a blood alcohol level of .15 at the time of her arrest.

Around that time, a member of Hennepin County Probation and Parole in Minnesota contacted the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office stating that they believed the person who was arrested was Lane. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it was Lane after determining that the car driven that night belonged to Lane and her mugshot matched the ones that Hennepin County had of Lane. Lane would have been convicted of her sixth OWI if she was identified correctly at the time.

In December, the victim contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office saying she was trying to get her license back that was revoked because of the conviction in 2016. The woman said she had lost her license in Minnesota and believed that someone else found it and used it when they got the OWI. The woman said that on the date of the offense she was on a plane headed to Florida. She said she was unable to resolve the matter with Minnesota.

While working with the victim, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office about looking at the records and a motion was filed to reopen the court case and have it dismissed and vacated. The statute of limitations on the original arrest still allowed for prosecution which led to the case against Lane being opened.

Lane had previously been convicted of OWI in Minnesota in 2002, 2003, twice in 2005, 2017 and 2018.

A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for March 17.

A preliminary hearing for the case is scheduled for March 17.

