alert top story

Modern Art highlighted at Dodge County Center for the Arts

Modern Art Exhibit

Kayla Ramirez points out details in an untitled painting by Elyse Rennhack on Saturday at the Dodge County Center for the Arts. DCCA's current exhibit showcases Modern Art.

 Kelly Simon

Modern works in a number of artistic genres are attracting viewers to the latest exhibit at Dodge County Center for the Arts.

Five local artists currently have their art on display at DCCA, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. They include: Laura Kruchten, Chris Galaviz, Melissa Webb-Standlee, Danielle Weston and Elyse Rennhack.

DCCA Gallery Coordinator Kayla Ramirez said the group show goes beyond the boundaries of the center’s traditional exhibit content.

“There’s this quote that I love (credited to Dr. Cesar Cruz) that says, ‘Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable,'” she said. “Some of this art is made to help us feel things even if those things aren’t always the most pleasant.”

The Modern Art Showcase features various artworks influenced by the pandemic, such as two of Kruchten’s pieces that incorporate toilet paper in the creation process.

“Modern art casts a broad umbrella over this show. There’s different materials and techniques used by each of the artists,” said Ramirez.

For example, Galaviz uses clockwork mechanics, lights and layers of cut paper to give his art a 3D effect.

Ramirez said all of the artists have a unique perspective and she encourages the public to attend the free exhibit before it ends on Aug. 15.

DCCA gallery hours are from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, and 12-3 p.m. Sundays. In addition to the open gallery, a free community art night is held Thursdays.

For more information, go to dodgecountyarts.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

