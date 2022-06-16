Moraine Park district board votes in favor of asking $55M referendum question this fall

FOND DU LAC – The Moraine Park Technical College District Board voted on Wednesday to go forward with asking for taxpayer support on a $55 million referendum question in the fall.

The resolution is the first formal step toward a potential referendum in the November election. Under state law, technical colleges must hold referendums before completing capital projects with a cost of more than $1.5 million.

Moraine Park Technical College sent out a random amount of surveys to area residents to help gauge the support for a referendum. Moraine Park communication and content manager Kristina Haensgen said that the survey results showed that voters favor the referendum.

The projects being proposed are:

1. Fond du Lac - An addition of an automation, innovation and robotics (AIR) center and an extensive remodel in the B-wing to include the integration of the welding and fabrication labs currently located in the E-wing.

2. Fond du Lac - An extensive remodel of the E-wing to create a new health simulation suite and an addition on the east for future childcare and health services programming.

3. West Bend - An addition of an AIR Center to include additional spaces for a new conference center and main entrance. The AIR Center addition would also include the creation of a welding and fabrication space.

4. The college is exploring the purchase of land in the district to build a new fire training center that will serve the 40-plus fire departments within the district.

The Moraine Park district includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Washington counties, and small portions of surrounding counties. The College, with campus locations in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, and West Bend, plays a critical role in training more than 12,000 students each year for industry-critical jobs. Moraine Park students pursue degrees in many high-demand areas, including information technology, cybersecurity, accounting, nursing, respiratory therapy, advanced manufacturing, and website and graphic design.

“Many of our district employers are fueled by Moraine Park graduates,” Moraine Park’s President Bonnie Baerwald, said in a press release. “Our goal is to continue to meet the needs of our local business and industry partners by leveraging our updated and growing facilities and equipment to expand technical college opportunities. It is our responsibility to continue planning for growth that aligns with our local needs — and investing $55 million into enhancements, expansions and new construction projects over the next few years will help us do just that.”

The district board supported a request to explore growth opportunities at a board workshop in November 2020. Since then, Moraine Park leaders and internal teams have gathered research, held partnership meetings, explored district opportunities, prioritized projects, and obtained cost information related to architecture and construction.

In April, the college surveyed a random sampling of 10,000 district community members to gauge community support. The survey results indicated voter support for a $55 million referendum. Additionally, the Moraine Park Foundation has raised nearly $2 million in donation pledges to help offset the costs.

“In the coming months, our work at Moraine Park will revolve around informing our communities of the importance of technical education in our district and the impact this referendum will have on the future of our district,” Baerwald added.

Under the proposed $55 million facilities enhancement plan, annual property taxes would increase by $21 per $100,000 of property value ($1.75 per month) for the next 20 years.

The next step for Moraine Park is a public hearing in which district community members are welcome. The public hearing will be held at 5:15 p.m. Monday, July 11, on Moraine Park’s Fond du Lac campus, 235 N. National Ave.

The Moraine Park District Board will vote in August on the final referendum question language, which will solidify a path forward to the November election. If approved, this will be the first time Moraine Park has financed projects using a referendum.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.