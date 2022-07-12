Moraine Park explains need for referendum to the public

FOND DU LAC – A public hearing was held at Moraine Park Technical College on Monday as the school inches closer to a November referendum. Voters will be asked to approve $55 million in proposed projects to meet the needs of workers and employers in the area.

No one from the public spoke during the meeting.

“We, as a college, have historically created a 10-year master plan for facility purposes,” Moraine Park Technical College President Bonnie Baerwald said. “Knowing the list that we created in the last few years totaled more than $27 million in projects over the next 10 years is an issue because by statute we are only allowed to do remodeling projects and capital expansion additions to the tune of $1.5 million per project. If you expand that calculation out it will be more than 20 years to create learning and work spaces that meet the demands of the employers who in some cases are needed now.”

"Also, due to a number of economic factors, employers need skilled workers today," Baerwald said. "There will be over 14,000 job openings in the manufacturing industry and 10,000 in the healthcare careers in the Moraine Park region over the next 10 years, and many of those jobs require some sort of college education."

"Some employers are partnering with neighboring technical colleges to train their incumbent workforce primarily due to more specific sophisticated and robust learning environments and equipment that those neighboring technical colleges have,” she added.

Many of the neighboring technical colleges have passed comprehensive referendums over the last few years, Baerwald said.

The two dozen K-12 school districts in the Moraine Park region are not always able to retain credentialed faculty to teach the college level courses needed by some students. Baerwald said they would like to create spaces on the Moraine Park campus.

The Moraine Park district includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Washington counties, and small portions of surrounding counties. The college, with campus locations in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, and West Bend, plays a critical role in training more than 12,000 students each year for industry-critical jobs.

Moraine Park students pursue degrees in many high-demand areas, including information technology, cybersecurity, accounting, nursing, respiratory therapy, advanced manufacturing, and website and graphic design.

The projects being proposed are:

1. Fond du Lac—An addition of an automation, innovation and robotics (AIR) center and an extensive remodel in the B-wing to include the integration of the welding and fabrication labs currently located in the E-wing.

2. Fond du Lac—An extensive remodel of the E-wing to create a new health simulation suite and an addition on the east for future childcare and health services programming.

3. West Bend—An addition of an AIR Center to include additional spaces for a new conference center and main entrance. The AIR Center addition would also include the creation of a welding and fabrication space.

4. Dodge County — The college is exploring the purchase of land in the district, hopefully in Dodge County, to build a new fire training center that will serve the 40-plus fire departments within the district.

Moraine Park Technical College sent out a random amount of surveys to area residents to help gauge the support for a referendum. Originally there were five projects on the list including an additional project in Green Lake County. However, the survey results did not show support for that project. Baerwald said they surveyed 10,000 voters, but received only a less than 3% response rate.

“Our consulting firm said that it was statistically validated with our plus or minus 6% margin of error,” Baerwald said.

In May the survey results were shared with the board and they decided on asking voters the $55 million question in November. Baerwald said they have already raised $2 million to offset the costs for automation, innovation and robotics at the trade and manufacturing wing in Fond du Lac.

The entire $55 million would not be borrowed right away, but the entire project would impact the mill rate by 21 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, Baerwald said. For example, if the full amount were borrowed, the financial impact to a taxpayer owned a $100,000 home would be $21 per year.

The board will further discuss the results with a decision on the approval of the referendum occurring on Aug. 17 for the question to be asked on the Nov. 8 ballot.