Moraine Park graduates six inmates with welding certificates

Half a dozen men serving time at John C. Burke Correctional Institution are better prepared to enter the workforce after earning welding certificates from Moraine Park Technical College.

The men were honored on Thursday during a ceremony attended by family members and other supporters after completing a 12-week, 12-credit welding certificate program.

The students received lab and classroom instruction at MPTC's Beaver Dam campus, learning how to perform basic welding processes, interpret blueprints, apply welding symbols, and operate equipment. It is a certified pre-apprenticeship program.

JoAnn Hall, the dean of economic and workforce development at Moraine Park, welcomed those in attendance and said they were happy to partner with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

“We know how much time and dedication you put in both here at the college as well as studying outside of class,” Hall said.

James Barrett, vice president of student services for Moraine Park, said that Moraine Park has been partners with the Department of Correction since 1974.

“It is a great partnership and really a wonderful collaboration that we have, and we look forward to having many more years of helping students like yourself to be successful and grow into a new job,” Barrett said.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr said that situations like the ceremony were things he looked forward to in his position when inmates started to realize their potential. He told the men that they would always have the skills they learned while gaining the certificates.

“It is up to you what you will do with this opportunity,” Carr said.

Moraine Park Economic Workforce Development Instructor Joseph Seufzee said that the students were all dedicated and eager to learn everything that they could during the course.

“It amazes me how opportunity comes in the strangest places sometimes,” Seufzee said.

Welding boot camp graduates Alexander Schmidt and Jeremy Thompson spoke at the end of the ceremony prior to the certificates being handed out.

Thompson said that two great skills they learned was problem solving and working as a team. He had known some welding skills prior to the program but learned some new skills as well while taking the course.

The men will be able to do work release from the correctional institution to fill positions in the community.

John C. Burke Correctional Institution is a minimal security prison in Waupun and offers work release programs through which employment is provided for qualified inmates.