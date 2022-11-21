Moraine Park referendum passed in all 10 districts

FOND DU LAC – Moraine Park Technical College received the formal confirmation last week that the district’s referendum passed with 57.4% votes in favor of the school’s referendum projects.

Moraine Park President Bonnie Baerwald spoke during a campus celebration last Thursday and stated that the Board of Canvassers had reconvened the week of Nov. 16 to confirm the referendum results. The 2022 referendum passed in all 10 district counties with a 78,549 votes in favor out of the 136,864 votes cast in the Nov. 8 election.

“I continue to get questions on if I expected that,” Baerwald said. “I did not.”

It’s amazing, Baerwald said, who said she wanted to thank the staff as well of the school during the campus celebration.

“This is a game-changer for our communities and the employers. We train their workforce,” Baerwald said.

Moraine Park intends to borrow $55 million to enhance campus learning spaces to meet future student and workforce needs through four projects. Moraine Park Technical College serves almost 14,000 students at campuses in Dodge, Fond du Lac and Washington counties.

“It was my vision, but there is no way in the last couple of years that I could have come close to these results without each and every one of you,” Baerwald said.

The four projects approved with referendum will be done over time, Baerwald said. The first will be the advanced manufacturing and trades center at the Fond du Lac campus. The project is expected to break ground in May and will be completed in two phases: The automation, innovation and robotics center and the campus B wing. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024 with classes beginning in the new section later in 2024.

“We will start with the AIR center addition first and when that is done, we will then move a lot of the related trades and manufacturing things in as it makes sense,” Baerwald said. “And then we will start the remodeling after the addition is done.”

The second project will be the regional fire training facility. Baerwald said that they are still working on a land purchase for it but are potentially looking at a parcel in Horicon off of Highway 33.

“We haven’t worked on a full timeline yet,” Baerwald said.

However, there is hope that the fire training facility will get underway toward the end of 2022 with a groundbreaking in July of 2023.

The manufacturing, automation and robotics lab in West Bend is scheduled to begin construction in 2024, Baerwald said.

“That will be a 46,000-square-foot addition to add seven new manufacturing and trades programs and apprenticeship opportunities for the employers in that community,” Baerwald said “That is expansive. We will have to work with local employers on that.”

The project is slated to take a year with the instructional space ready for use in the fall of 2024, Baerwald said.

The final project will begin in the summer of 2025, Baerwald said. The health and human service facility project will be completed in two phases.

“A major remodel and expansion on the E wing to serve nursing and health care and some of the science and other classrooms with a major refresh and eight new simulation suites,” Baerwald said.

Although new programs have not been identified, Baerwald said they do want to build for the future.

“We plan to start considering what we want to put in that new facility,” Baerwald said.

Baerwald said she feels that the school had a strong message of educating future workers in an area that is expected to have 14,000 manufacturing and 8,000 healthcare positions open in the future.

“The reason this has passed is we have touched the lives of so many people in our community over 110 years of history that there is probably no one who hasn’t attended Moraine Park personally or know someone in their family or personal circle who are not connected with Moraine Park,” Baerwald sad. “People are recognizing us and congratulating us, and I think we are not the best kept secret anymore.”