TOWN OF PORTLAND – Three people were transferred to area hospitals following a two-motorcycles crash on Highway T Sunday night.

According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the call came into dispatch around 7:45 p.m. stating that there was an injury crash involving two motorcycles on Highway T near Stark Road.

A Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on County Highway T, driven by a 33-year-old Waterloo man when it crashed into another northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was operated by a 28-year-old Marshall man.

The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle was ejected and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. The operator of the Harley Davidson motorcycle had minor injuries and a passenger, a 23-year-old Marshall woman received non-life threatening injuries because of the crash. She was ejected from the motorcycle and was transported by an ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

No helmets were worn by anyone involved.

The operator of the Suzuki was flown by UW-Health Med Flight helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison due to his injuries. Alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Columbus Fire Department, Lifestar EMS, and Sun Prairie EMS responded to the crash. The crash is currently under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.