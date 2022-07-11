Motorcycle passenger dies as result of two vehicle crash

TOWN OF RUBICON – A 27-year-old woman died on Sunday after a motorcycle and pickup truck crashing on Highway 60, east of Resthaven Road.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 3:47 p.m. The initial investigation showed that a 26 year old man was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Highway 60 and then conducted a u-turn to pick up an item that was dropped in the roadway and began traveling east on State Highway 60. A 56 year old man was operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a camper and was traveling east on Highway 60. The motorcycle and camper collided, causing the motorcycle to turn onto its side.

The woman on the motorcycle was transported to Hartford Memorial Hospital and later pronounced deceased by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The 26 year old motorcycle operator sustained minor injuries and the 56 year old pickup truck driver and other occupants in his vehicle were uninjured in the crash.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Hartford Paramedics, Hartford Police, Hartford Fire Department, Flight for Life helicopter, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain, Dodge County Medical Examiner and DCERT.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.