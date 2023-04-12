Moraine Park Technical College’s Beaver Dam campus will undergo a renovation this summer that will create a newly remodeled student services area. In addition, renovations will be made to improve rooms used to teach science and medical courses in the building.

Lisa Pollard, dean of the Beaver Dam campus, said that the construction will begin this month and is the first construction project on the campus since 2020.

The construction is scheduled to run throughout the summer months, and the main entrance to the building will not be accessible during that time.

The student services remodeling will cost around $1.5 million and will create a more efficient student services area with additional instructional space.

When it is complete, those entering the building will see a newly renovated main office area. Pollard said that there would be all new furniture added as well and the offices of the advisors will be updated.

One big change near the west side of the building will be a new hallway that will run between the north and south sides of the building.

A store will sell school spirit items such as sweatshirts and cups. Pollard said the former school store had been closed down and will be renovated into the diagnostic medical sonography lab, which houses a new program at the school.

Near the library, the testing room will be made smaller and a student success room will be added, Pollard said. The disability resource room will be redone as well. In addition, the small study rooms will be moving to a different location in the library.

“The library will be out of commission this summer,” Pollard said.

The flooring in the back hallway will be redone and the last lockers in the school will be removed as well, Pollard said. In addition, there will be larger conference rooms added to allow more people to meet together in the building, she said.

“Right now we don’t have a huge space to provide a location for larger groups,” Pollard said.

The Science and CNA Lab remodel is estimated to cost about $250,000 and will update the science lab and preparation room that are utilized by many programs, as well as the CNA classroom/lab.

The rooms used for science classes and the CNA classes will be updated to match the improvements that were made in the 2020 remodeling.

Some schools in Kewaskum, West Bend, Berlin, Slinger and Hartford, offer classes inside their high schools for people to become certified nurse aides, Pollard said. Beaver Dam High School, located next door to MPTC, allows students from the high school to easily take classes at the college.