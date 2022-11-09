MPTC referendum approved

Moraine Park Technical College is celebrating the success of its 2022 referendum. While still unofficial until Nov. 15, Moraine Park’s referendum was well received by all district communities; many showed up to vote and the majority voted yes.

“Today is one of celebration," said Bonnie Baerwald, President of Moraine Park Technical College. "We look forward to the growth of our campus facilities and helping local partners meet their workforce demands."

Moraine Park intends to borrow $55 million to enhance campus learning spaces to meet future student and workforce needs through four projects. Moraine Park Technical College serves almost 14,000 students at campuses in Dodge, Fond du Lac and Washington counties.

“This is an investment,” Baerwald said. "The investment is in the community and creating a workforce which will help bring and keep people in the area. If we don’t provide for our future workers, they will go elsewhere, and they may not return."

The two neighboring technical school districts to Moraine Park, Madison College and Fox Valley Technical College, have both had successful referendums.

The proposed plan would have property taxpayers paying $21 per $100,000 for property taxes for no more than 20 years.

However, Baerwald said the district would be borrowing the $55 million over a few years which would reduce the cost.

“We won’t borrow it all up front,” she said. “It would be $20 or $25 million the first year, $18 million the second year and the remainder during the third year.”

With the most recent 10-year master plan for the district’s facilities, more than $27 million in projects were found that need to be done over the next 10 years. Baerwald said that by state statute the district is only allowed to do remodeling projects and capital expansion additions totaling $1.5 million per project. The current list would take more than 20 years to create what is already needed in area workplaces.

The projects being proposed are:

Fond du Lac — An addition of an automation, innovation and robotics (AIR) center and an extensive remodel in the B-wing to include the integration of the welding and fabrication labs currently located in the E-wing.

Fond du Lac — An extensive remodel of the E-wing to create a new health simulation suite and an addition on the east for future childcare and health services programming.

West Bend — An addition of an AIR Center to include additional spaces for a new conference center and main entrance. The AIR Center addition would also include the creation of a welding and fabrication space.

Dodge County — The college is exploring the purchase of land in the district, hopefully in Dodge County, to build a new fire training center that will serve the 40-plus fire departments within the district. Baerwald said that they are considering land in Horicon.

The Moraine Park district includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Washington counties, and small portions of surrounding counties. The college, with campus locations in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, and West Bend, plays a critical role in training more than 12,000 students each year for industry-critical jobs.

Moraine Park students pursue degrees in areas including information technology, cybersecurity, accounting, nursing, respiratory therapy, advanced manufacturing, and website and graphic design.

Baerwald said, "We would like to extend sincere gratitude to our district communities, business and industry, alumni, employees and friends, for their continued support and belief in the mission and value of Moraine Park Technical College as we imagine what’s next together.”