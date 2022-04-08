MPTC to survey select area residents about projects for potential November referendum

FOND DU LAC – Moraine Park Technical College is sending out a random amount of surveys to area residents to help gauge the support for a referendum this fall that could include a regional firefighting training center near Beaver Dam.

Moraine Park President Bonnie Baerwald said the technical college district is looking at five possible projects that could improve education at the technical level throughout the district.

The Moraine Park district includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Washington counties, and small portions of surrounding counties. The College, with campus locations in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, and West Bend, plays a critical role in training more than 12,000 students each year for industry-critical jobs. Moraine Park students pursue degrees in many high-demand areas, including information technology, cybersecurity, accounting, nursing, respiratory therapy, advanced manufacturing, and website and graphic design.

“Our focus will always be on educating our students. However, we also need to develop a plan to update our programs and facilities to continue to fuel the growing business and industry sector,” Baerwald said. “Our programs are dependent on our facilities to offer hands-on training and real-world learning opportunities. To help in our planning, we formed the Capital Expansion Visioning Team and developed a survey to gather the input from our communities; their feedback and support are vital to the success of this future planning.”

The projects that could be part of a referendum question in the November election include two projects at the Fond du Lac campus: An expansion and remodeling for an automation, innovation and robotics center and significant remodeling of the health center and nursing suite at the school.

The West Bend campus would have a significant addition for the automation, innovation and robotics center, which could lead to the transfer of programs from the village of Jackson facility and allow the lease to terminate on that facility. A possible 14,000-square-foot regional training facility would be planned for Dodge County and most likely somewhere around Beaver Dam. In addition a regional training center would be planned for Green Lake County, which will provide opportunities for high school students to earn college credit and adult learners to earn certifications and high school equivalency degrees.

Training needs

Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle said during a recent controlled burn on Ollinger Road that the training was needed because Beaver Dam did not have its own training facility. Fire departments from around Dodge County met March 12 including, Beaver Dam, Burnett, Fox Lake, Horicon and Juneau, were at the former home.

“The newer members are really getting a feeling what it will be like the first time they go in and really fight a fire,” Wesle said at the time of the controlled burn about the benefit of the training.

Beaver Dam Deputy Fire Chief Lee Smith said that acquired structures, such as the home on Ollinger Road, are valuable for live fire training but they are few and far between for area fire departments.

“It’s as close as you can get to a real live fire,” Smith said.

There is a definite need in the area if Moraine Park builds the training facility, Smith said. The current system Moraine Park has in Beaver Dam is a mobile trailer that is between 20 and 25 years old.

“It needs to be replaced,” Smith said. “We are not getting as many fires as we used to so to have a modern training facility is vital not only for us but the other departments in Dodge County as well.”

“A fire training facility is a huge asset and benefit for Moraine Park and the broader fire service community within the Moraine Park Technical College District, which includes Dodge County,” Waupun Fire Chief BJ DeMaa said. “As firefighters learn new skills, or maintain existing skills, it is imperative that they have a place to put them into practice. Fire training facilities provide a controlled environment for that to happen and help firefighters learn and enhance their abilities specific to: search-and-rescue, hose-line advancement, fire suppression, ladder placement and rescues, ventilation, technical rescue work, fire and smoke behavior, forced entry, firefighter rescues and the list could go on. Provided that the instructor(s) and student(s) have fully committed to the work, having the ability to provide hands-on training as individuals go through their coursework should ultimately result in a better trained firefighter for our local fire departments and communities.”

Waupun City Council approved constructing its own fire training facility in 2017, DeMaa said.

“It is an important tool for the development of new firefighters and helping maintain the skills of our experienced folks,” DeMaa said.

Gauging residents

Moraine Park Technical College has not attempted a referendum since the 1990s, which failed.

Baerwald said the technical college would like to be careful before bringing the question to voters in November, so they decided to survey residents. The survey is being sent out by School Perceptions. A similar survey was done by the same company for the Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education, which led the district to go forward with a referendum on July 11, 2016.

The results of that survey were similar to the voters in favor of the project, and the referendum was approved by voters in November of 2016.

The Moraine Park district covers 130 municipalities in 10 counties. If the question goes forward, the referendum would be on the November ballot in the each area. Baerwald said if approved, the levy impact would show to all the municipal taxpayers as well.

The survey will be mailed out to 10,000 households in the district. Those who receive the surveys will have an option to fill them out online or could mail back the paper copies as well.

The data will be collected by April 25 and may be discussed at the May 18 Moraine Park Technical College District Board meeting to further consider the possible November referendum.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.