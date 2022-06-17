Multiple agencies work together to find man in Crawfish River

COLUMBUS – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together on Thursday afternoon to bring a man back to safety after he fled into the Crawfish River.

“This incident was truly an example of multi-jurisdictional agencies working extremely well together,” Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said. “We were able to assemble a very large number of personnel together in very short order.”

Columbus Police were dispatched for a welfare check around 4 p.m. on Badger Court after a caller reported a man was in his backyard saying he was trying to get to Florida. Weiner said that police checked the area but were unable to locate the man.

The caller did provide a clothing description that police were able to use a few minutes later when there was a report of a man on River Road, who was walking outside of people’s homes. Officers arrived and observed the man walking on River Road. He ran from officers behind the Columbus Wastewater Treatment Plant. Officers lost sight of him after he entered the Crawfish River. Police were unable to utilize drones due to the winds, but they were able to use a flat boat on the water and found the man's shoes in the water.

Personnel on foot as well as on UTVs from the Columbus Fire Department and Fall River Fire Department searched the highly vegetative areas of weeds and trees along the river banks and fields. Eventually someone from the Fall River Fire Department observed the man standing out of the water on a river bank. He was taken into custody without incident.

The man was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital due to mental health and drug use related issues, Weiner said. He will not face any local charges. He is being held on a mental health commitment, which is not a criminal charge.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.