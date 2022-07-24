MUTED event to help homeless: Annual music fest to be held Aug. 6

For the sixth year the Musicians United to End Displacement (MUTED) Music Festival will raise funds to help homeless individuals find food and shelter in Dodge County.

This year’s event is Saturday, Aug. 6, from noon to 9 p.m. at Swan City Park. All proceeds benefit New Beginnings Homeless Shelters of Dodge County.

Nancy Welch, retired event organizer, was involved from the start.

“June Whitmore from Fox Lake and I started an effort to help people in 2012,” said Welch. “We were told by people who had done something similar that it would take three to four years. Well it did.”

She continued, “A group had just established a men’s shelter to go with our women’s shelter and the leader of our Praise band at Trinity Church United Methodist Church suggested we have a concert at the park. We had our first MUTED in 2016. It has progressed every year. I think the first year we made $800 and in 2019 we made about $8,000.”

This year Sue Benter is organizing the event. She attended the first MUTED festival and got involved soon after.

“I enjoyed it a lot and had some ideas to make it better, so I jumped right in,” Benter said.

This year’s musical line-up will feature Ivory Tower of Waukesha with classic rock and roll from 12:30 to 4:30. BA Blues, playing “boogey blues,” will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Bands perform for nominal reimbursement.

“We’re so lucky to have them, and are able to do so much good because of their generosity,” said Benter. “They really are quality musicians, which keeps people coming back year after year to hear them.”

The festival will also feature food, a dunk tank, a basket raffle, beer and vendors. Another raffle will offer $500 and $100 cash prizes, along with local gift certificates and tickets to see a Milwaukee Admirals hockey game, a Madison Mallards baseball game, a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game, a Green Bay Packers signed football and more. Kids activities include ring toss, sucker pull, bouncy house, face painting and more.

People from the Beaver Dam police and fire departments have been asked to share information and to allow kids to see what their vehicles look like inside as well.

No carry-ins are allowed. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for a local food pantry.

“It’s a fun day for a great cause,” said Benter. “We invite everybody to come and join us. We hope to raise $10,000 this year, which would be really good for us. It sounds like a lot but it doesn’t go very far. If people come there’s lots to see and do, and they’ll be helping a lot of people who desperately need it.”

Homelessness is largely an invisible problem, according to Welch. Due to her connection with the Salvation Army, however, she has seen the need first-hand. She shares stories of people living in their cars at a local Big Box parking lot, and a woman who had been evicted from her apartment living under a local bridge.

“I’ve seen a lot of need and it just breaks your heart,” said Welch. “There are a lot of people who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in need of food and shelter. We’re lucky that there are a lot of generous people who allow us to help the people who in most cases are just like you or I.”

Needs are compelling, although the New Beginnings Homeless Shelters of Dodge County recently received a grant of $175,000 to purchase a men’s shelter to replace one where the lease had expired. A property for a men’s shelter is now urgently being sought.

Prize donations are still being gathered. Anyone who wants to contribute may stop at the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council office, 134 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Volunteers are always being sought to relieve the house managers at the shelters. For more information or to volunteer call (920) 885-9559 and ask for Tiffany Schultz.