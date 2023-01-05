Napleton Auto grows locally: Automotive group purchases area dealerships

A big name in the automotive business recently bought the Countryside dealerships in Columbus and Beaver Dam. The two dealerships are now part of Napleton Auto Group – an array of more than 70 dealerships across the region.

The Napleton family has been in the automotive industry since 1931. Edward W. Napleton opened his first automotive business in 1931 on Chicago’s south side. With a $700 loan, a strong work ethic and a belief in common courtesy, he opened the Napleton Buick Service Station. Francis Napleton, Edward’s son, was by his side to help foster the growth of the young business in its early years.

Napleton’s first dealership was a DeSoto franchise, and when that brand was discontinued with little warning, Napleton quickly aligned itself with another Chrysler nameplate, Plymouth, eventually being awarded several additional franchises.

Father and son passed their love of cars and trucks on to the next generation; five of Francis Napleton’s eight children have worked in the auto business their entire lives. The family business has grown over several generations and continues to serve its customers as it has for nearly a century.

“They know how to operate in a small town and in larger cities,” said Napleton Columbus Executive General Manager Vince Rushiti. “They’ve been in the Chicagoland area, in suburbs and in rural areas like Columbus. Wherever they are they know that excellent service and being involved in the communities are key factors in earning the trust of local customers.”

Keith Ghanian and Danny Fox established their Countryside Ford dealership in Columbus in 2001. They eventually established a GMC/Chevy/Buick dealership on a property north of Beaver Dam on the Highway 151 corridor.

Napleton Auto Group bought the former Frank Porth Chevy and Buick dealership in Columbus in 2016. This past year Napleton operator Danny Randolph contacted Ghanian and asked if he would be willing to sell. Ghanian and his partner (Teddy Naegeli) eventually agreed. The sale was completed on Nov. 15, 2022.

“We believe that by acquiring these two local stores it’s going to help all three of the stores to work better together,” said Rushiti. “We have the tools. We have state-of-the-art facilities. The teams are still intact, so many of our faces will remain the same.”

“It will remain a hometown operation with a hometown feel, but with the advantages that being part of a larger group with more inventory available to give buyers what they want in spite of supply chain and other challenges.”

Rushiti added, “The Napleton Auto Group and Countryside Ford are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for our customers. Day-to-day operations will remain largely unchanged. You can expect to receive the same exceptional customer service from our dedicated and talented staff members. We look forward to building on the success of the previous owners and making an impact in the community.

“Napleton Auto Group is not the place for price gouging or making the quick sale. We have our 2022 models on the lot and they’re dealer invoice priced, which we haven’t done since 2019 and 2020. We have them priced low to help our local community. That’s part of the code of ethics that makes me happy to work here.”

Stores are also being positioned to get involved in electronic vehicle sales, installing charging charging stations on their lots in Columbus and Beaver Dam.

“Being on Highway 151 we hope to meet travelers’ needs, both locally and regionally,” Rushiti said. “We are committed to that as well.”

He concluded, “We would like to sincerely thank each and every one of our valued customers for their continued trust and loyalty. We look forward to serving them now and into the future.”

For more information call any of the three local dealerships or visit the new website for Napleton Columbus Ford at www.napletonfordcolumbus.com.