National Night Out: Law enforcement/community events planned for Tuesday in Dodge Co.

A ball toss game was a popular attraction with kids at Beaver Dam's National Night Out in Swan City Park in 2021. The annual event, which promotes a crime-free and drug-free community, returns to the park Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The men and women in blue are preparing to meet their neighbors Tuesday during the annual National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. A number of area municipalities are planning to participate in the 2022 event.

Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam’s NNO will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 in Swan City Park. Organizer Chuck Stangl said the event is meant to be stress free.

“Many times the public has encounters with law enforcement during emergency situations. This occasion is an opportunity to relax and chat with officers and have questions answered,” he said.

Stangl said attendees will have 55 spots to visit in the park. The Beaver Dam Police Department and Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and the Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services are hosting National Night Out, with local nonprofit organizations joining in.

“We opened it up to nonprofit organizations because it gives everyone a chance to see the services that are available to help when there’s a need,” Stangl said. “Your heart gets full when you see what this community does for people, it’s totally amazing.”

Music will be provided by Top Flight DJ and food will be available for purchase. Free family activities include giant lawn games, a bounce house and face painting.

“One of the biggest hits each year is called ‘touch a truck or touch a race car,’ and anyone is welcome to get up close to the city’s vehicles or talk to a race car driver,” he said.

Stangl said if possible, National Night Out attendees are requested to bring a personal hygiene product or non-perishable food item to donate which will be given to Church Health Services and area food pantries. 

Mayville

Mayville is planning its NNO event from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Foster Park. Attractions include family-friendly fun with local police, fire and EMS. As part of their activities all are invited to check out emergency vehicles, get free Dodge County Child ID cards, dunk an officer in the dunk tank, play in a bounce house and join in raffles and giveaways.

Columbus

Columbus Police Department is participating in NNO from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fireman’s Park. There will be music, food, prizes, a dunk tank, balloon twister and other activities. A UW Hospital Med Flight helicopter is scheduled to land as well, pending no emergencies. 

Juneau

Juneau Police Department is hosting its NNO event at the Juneau Public Safety Building from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Juneau Police, Fire & EMS along with DPW, the Electric Utility, Recreation Dept. and Library will all be on hand. There will be a bounce house with slide and a separate obstacle bounce house, face painting, a dunk tank and Paw Patrol characters.

Horicon

The Horicon NNO event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, at River Bend Park. Horicon Police, Fire and EMS personnel will be there. Food will be provided and activities include a dunk tank, bounce house with obstacle course, water balloon toss, photo booth and Dodge County Child ID cards.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Town of Beaver Dam residents turn out to discuss referendum

