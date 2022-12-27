Native son seeks out adventures in Mexico and at home

When Beaver Dam native son Peter Theis was teaching at Wayland Academy, he told his creative writing students to cut a small square in a piece of paper, and to tell a joke while holding that paper in front of their faces.

There were laughs and giggles as the students peered from behind their confined views.

Theis challenged them to compare that view with their cell phones, narrowing their field of sight and limiting their perspective on the world.

It was a memorable lesson, and one which has hopefully impacted the way they lead their lives in the age of technology.

Theis's whole life has been about pursuing his passions, which he shared over the holiday week, visiting mother Marge on Beaver Dam’s north side.

“My dad told me when I was young that he had heard of an old man who was asked what he would change about his life. The man said, ‘I would try things I wanted to try, do things I never got the chance to do and lead a much fuller life.’ My dad said 'You only have one go-around and you probably should do them the first time.' I also read a book by Joseph Campbell – ‘The Power of Myth’ — in which he talks about ‘following your bliss’ in which you should pursue the things in life that give you joy. They have both been strong influences in my life.”

Writer, musician, actor, husband, father. He embodies them all, and enjoys each as a conscious act in his varied and adventurous existence.

Theis was always interested in creative expression, attending Beaver Dam Public Schools and later Marquette University.

Following college he worked in the corporate world. He then went to Oklahoma State University to obtain a master’s degree in creative writing, and to the University of Mississippi when he obtained his doctoral degree.

He returned to his hometown for a while and obtained a job teaching writing at Wayland in around 2001. He then taught at a community college in Statesville, North Carolina. What could have been a lifetime occupation was traded for an opportunity to play guitar in the Twin Cities Hot Club, a gypsy jazz band in Minneapolis. (Music is a skill which runs in his family and was fostered years ago by a classical guitar teacher in Beaver Dam).

In the meantime, a professional clown asked Theis to join him doing shows in Mexico. At that time he joined the staff at a university in Mexico City where he remained for 10 years. While there he got involved with the film school, writing music for films and acting small parts. Eventually he turned to acting as a career and left academia.

Acting is a tough role to play, with Theis having to pursue another career to support his young family.

“When you have acting work it’s great – you have money, but when you don’t it’s ‘How do I pay for my kids’ school?’” he said. “Then I started getting involved in real estate, so I do that now, along with acting and music.”

His only preparation for acting was a course called “Acting for Non-Theater Majors” at Marquette.

“It sounded like fun," Theis said. The professor – a Jesuit priest who made a brief appearance in the Blues Brothers movie – told Theis that he had talent.

Theis's own philosophy about acting is “being as natural as you can while doing what you need to do.”

Acting credits include:

Netflix: "Yankee"; "Luis Miguel: The Series"

Disney: "El Centauro del Norte" (coming soon)

Amazon: "An Unknown Enemy" and: "A Million Miles Away" (with Michael Peña, comes out probably a year from now.

Hollywood movie starring Steve Zahn: "Gringa" (in the festival circuits now)

Notable roles include General John J. Pershing and U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, among others.

His skills as a musician grew to include the ukulele and the bass, which he still plays here and there throughout his life. A recent visit to Great Harvest Bakery in downtown Beaver Dam led to an impromptu concert, as he frequently brings his guitar with him. Theis is not shy about sharing his skills with those who appreciate his gift and his willingness to share it.

His family has grown as well, with wife, Astrid, and two sons, ages 4 and 7. They enjoy the vegan lifestyle.

Fatherhood is another adventure which he relishes.

“It’s a joy,” said Theis. “It’s a process of life and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

As for returning home, he is also philosophical about that.

“Right now it feels cold,” he said, wearing a thin jacket in Tuesday’s single-degree temperatures. “It’s fascinating. I love coming home and seeing my family – my mom, my brother and aunts and uncles. Since I’ve been in Mexico for 20 years that feels like me, but my roots are here. I remember playing in snow, walking over fields cracking the ice puddles and making tracks in the snow while walking along the road. To me that’s one of the joys of life – having a wide variety of experiences. The more and wider your experiences in life the more you appreciate things.”

It is a philosophy which has served him well, and one can only guess where it will take him and his family in the future.