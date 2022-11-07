Neenah man dies in crash on Highway 151

TOWN OF TRENTON – A 75-year-old Neenah man died following a crash on Highway 151 at the intersection of Highway C on Sunday around 7 p.m.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Conway, Arkansas, was operating a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer eastbound on Highway C. The semi crossed the southbound lanes of USHY 151 to travel northbound on USHY 151. As it entered the northbound lanes of USHY 151, it was struck by a 2013 Town & Country operated by the 75-year-old Neenah man. A 2016 Chevrolet Trax operated by a 59-year-old woman was also northbound and struck the Town & Country.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash. The woman driving the Chevrolet Trax was transported by EMS for non-life threatening injuries. The man from Neenah was the only occupant of the Town & Country and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT), Dodge County Highway Department and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.