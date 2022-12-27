 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neosho man found dead in the Rubicon River

NEOSHO – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old Neosho man whose body was found in the Rubicon River on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the press release from Dodge Count Sheriff Dale Schmidt, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of the man who was found in the river, just west of Highway 67, on Tuesday at 3:21 p.m. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are working to establish a cause of death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Schmidt said in the press release that this is common in all death investigations. While no foul play is suspected, it is important to gather all facts before making any finding of the cause of death.

“I would like to remind all persons to use caution if going out on the ice,” Schmidt said. “While the ice may seem sturdy in some locations, it may break easily in others. Using the buddy system when going out on the ice is always a good idea as well as wearing a flotation device and taking other safety precautions.

Multiple first responders and law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene including the Wisconsin State Patrol, Hartford Fire and EMS, and the Neosho Fire Department/ First Responders.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

